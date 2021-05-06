Editors note: This is the third column of a five part series.

I thought the term “worrywart” was a Louisiana slang term for someone who worries too much. As it turns out, “worrywart” is an actual word in the dictionary.

I’m not sure of its origin, but it is a real word. I have heard other phrases like “it’s a parents responsibility to worry” and so on. We have become accustomed to worrying so much that a life free of worry sounds almost abnormal. After all, parents are supposed to worry about their kids, right?

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Even though that sounds natural, remember, we have been studying Philippians 4:6. God says to "be anxious for nothing." I brought out in part one that a better translation would be "don’t worry about anything." So, the answer is no. We are not supposed to worry about our kids.

However, I am very concerned about my children. I want to know their struggles. I want to know how I can help them. I want to be there for them in every way.

Here is the difference: Worry is fear based and will bring harm to you and possibly your child. Godly concern is when we put the issue at hand into the Lord’s hand. We turn it over to God knowing that he cares for us and will fix it.

It sounds so simple right? Worry is a close cousin to fear. In fact, worry draws its power from fear. The devil is the Spirit of Fear. As a snake releases venom into its victim for a crippling effect, so does the devil release fear into our atmosphere and minds.

That’s why it is so important what media outlets we let into our ear and eye gates. Our minds are the battlefields where all of our fights take place with the devil.

What is our defense? We have something so simple and yet extremely powerful. It is the word of God. The Bible tells us that God’s word is alive.

In fact, look at Hebrews 4:12:

"For the word of God is quick (alive) and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart."

God’s word will cover your spirit, soul and body.

The devil will attack your mind with thoughts of lack, loss, grief, insufficiency, shame, and any bad thing he can think of. He will show you your kids in a car wreck. He will show you your boss handing you a pink slip.

This is not the time to panic and worry. This is the time to open your mouth and thank God for his goodness and say what the word says. This is a fight!

Don’t let the devil keep punching. Pull your sword out and say what God has said. When the devil shows you your kids in a coffin, you say, “No weapon formed will prosper (Isaiah 54:17).” 

When the devil asks you how are you going to pay that electric bill. You say, “My God shall supply all of my needs (Philippians 4:19).” 

Hold fast and always thank God for the victory.

If you hang in there and do not quit the victory will be yours. Don’t get it confused. We are not trying to get the victory. We are enforcing the victory that Jesus has already won and paid for. That’s why the Bible tells us to "fight the good fight!"

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription