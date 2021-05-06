Editors note: This is the third column of a five part series.
I thought the term “worrywart” was a Louisiana slang term for someone who worries too much. As it turns out, “worrywart” is an actual word in the dictionary.
I’m not sure of its origin, but it is a real word. I have heard other phrases like “it’s a parents responsibility to worry” and so on. We have become accustomed to worrying so much that a life free of worry sounds almost abnormal. After all, parents are supposed to worry about their kids, right?
Even though that sounds natural, remember, we have been studying Philippians 4:6. God says to "be anxious for nothing." I brought out in part one that a better translation would be "don’t worry about anything." So, the answer is no. We are not supposed to worry about our kids.
However, I am very concerned about my children. I want to know their struggles. I want to know how I can help them. I want to be there for them in every way.
Here is the difference: Worry is fear based and will bring harm to you and possibly your child. Godly concern is when we put the issue at hand into the Lord’s hand. We turn it over to God knowing that he cares for us and will fix it.
It sounds so simple right? Worry is a close cousin to fear. In fact, worry draws its power from fear. The devil is the Spirit of Fear. As a snake releases venom into its victim for a crippling effect, so does the devil release fear into our atmosphere and minds.
That’s why it is so important what media outlets we let into our ear and eye gates. Our minds are the battlefields where all of our fights take place with the devil.
What is our defense? We have something so simple and yet extremely powerful. It is the word of God. The Bible tells us that God’s word is alive.
In fact, look at Hebrews 4:12:
"For the word of God is quick (alive) and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of soul and spirit, and of the joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart."
God’s word will cover your spirit, soul and body.
The devil will attack your mind with thoughts of lack, loss, grief, insufficiency, shame, and any bad thing he can think of. He will show you your kids in a car wreck. He will show you your boss handing you a pink slip.
This is not the time to panic and worry. This is the time to open your mouth and thank God for his goodness and say what the word says. This is a fight!
Don’t let the devil keep punching. Pull your sword out and say what God has said. When the devil shows you your kids in a coffin, you say, “No weapon formed will prosper (Isaiah 54:17).”
When the devil asks you how are you going to pay that electric bill. You say, “My God shall supply all of my needs (Philippians 4:19).”
Hold fast and always thank God for the victory.
If you hang in there and do not quit the victory will be yours. Don’t get it confused. We are not trying to get the victory. We are enforcing the victory that Jesus has already won and paid for. That’s why the Bible tells us to "fight the good fight!"
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.