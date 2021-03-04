The entrance of thy words gives light; it gives understanding unto the simple.(Psalm 119:130)

The complexities of life can be somewhat overwhelming at times. We are familiar with the narrative of “birds flying south for the winter.” The winter months of the midwest and northern states are accompanied with cold temperatures.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

This also causes food scarcity for birds. They are blessed to have the wonderful luxury to fly to the south and escape the harsh realities that the winter can bring. In other words, when things get tough, a bird can leave an uncomfortable situation and simply relocate to something better.

Oh, there are times that I wish I had wings to fly away! However, that’s not reality. The truth is the devil is real and he hates you because you are God’s child. He is the Spirit of Darkness.

The devil wants to bring his darkness into your life. He wants to penetrate our minds with thoughts of failure, insufficiency and depression. Our minds are the battlefield of the spirit realm.

Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path. (Psalm 119:105)

The Bible likens God’s Word to a light. When times of darkness and despair arise we must learn to pull out our lights. It is important to see what God says concerning your situation.

His Word is what we need to concentrate on. His Word is what we ought to be saying. Conversely, the devil wants you to speak and talk about the problem. When this happens, the problem becomes magnified or bigger in our minds.

Let's make it a habit of consulting God first. The Light of His Glorious Word will empower us to navigate through the darkest times of our lives. The Word of God will take us from victims to victors!

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

