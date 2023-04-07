"For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord." — Romans 6:23
Have you ever lied, cheated or stolen before? Well, I have done all three and then some. Chances are, you have too. By all accounts, you and I deserve death.
That may sound a little harsh, but that is the penalty for sin. Sin is very expensive. It will always take you further than you want to go. It will cost you more than you want to spend. It will have you doing things that you will ultimately regret.
The Bible admits that sin can be pleasurable for a season. All too often the devil will tempt us with just a “little” and that little turns into a lot. There is a saying that warns us if you let the devil inside your car, it isn’t long before he will be driving.
We must remember the devil was once a very beautiful angel in heaven. The Bible says that his attire was made by every precious stone. However, he succumbed to the spirit of pride. This spirit will often attempt to magnify our abilities above the very God that blessed us with them. This got the devil kicked out of heaven and into an awful place called hell. In fact, Jesus once said that he saw Satan fall like lightning!
God loved his man and the devil saw that. He thought that if he could get his man to disobey God that just maybe man would fall too. He noticed how much Adam adored Eve. The Bible described the devil as subtil. Other words that can be used are crafty or sneaky. The devil actually wanted Adam. Why? Simple. Seed always produces after its own kind. If the devil could get the man to sin, then sin would be in the blood of every man. The Psalmist David once said that I was born in sin and shapen iniquity.
That is exactly what happened. The blood of mankind was completely stained because of sin. Mankind was doomed. This was really bad. But God! God had a plan. The only thing that could save us was sinless blood. God sent his son, who was absolutely perfect, to die for me and you.
He didn’t deserve the death of the cross. He was a good guy. He never messed up. He brought health and healing to the world and yet we find him bleeding and beaten on a rugged cross (I just became emotional). Jesus paid it all. We owe our lives to Him. Jesus is the champion of all champions!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
