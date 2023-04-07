Happy Resurrection Day

"For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord." — Romans 6:23

Have you ever lied, cheated or stolen before? Well, I have done all three and then some. Chances are, you have too. By all accounts, you and I deserve death.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

