I’m very blessed to work as a direct service professional. That’s just a fancy term for a caretaker. I have the awesome job of working with individuals that have certain disabilities and usually need some special help.
It is a very rewarding field with great responsibilities. To an extent, someone’s quality of life lies in the way I assist them. I have made many new friends over the years both workers and clients.
Not too long ago, I was on an outing with some of the individuals that I work with. We took a trip to a well known lake area. The clients were excited and so was I. We sang our favorite songs on our way there. They really like “Old Time Rock and Roll" by Bob Seger. Finally we made it there!
As we pulled up, we were immediately confronted with a problem. There weren't any bathrooms around. Several of the individuals that I had were females. So, I let the guys out with another staff member, and the female individuals and staff went with me to hunt for a bathroom. Now, we have another problem. Our cell phone signals were going in and out. To be honest, I wasn’t sure where I was driving to. (I don’t want to ever go back to life without GPS).
After driving for about 10 minutes, I noticed an older man standing by a vehicle near a large house. I asked him where the nearest gas station/ restroom was. To my dismay, he said that we are 15 minutes away. When my female individuals heard that, I heard them “sigh” in disgust. Next, one of them reminded me that they take a “pee pill.” This is a slang term for a medication that is designed to make one urinate. It helps to rid the body of excess fluid. In other words, she had to go to the bathroom NOW!
I explained to the gentleman that we are an agency from Frankfort that offers supports to individuals with special needs. I told him that we were visiting the lake area. He immediately offered us his bathroom in his house. A lot went through my mind when he offered us his bathroom. Special needs individuals can and will have certain challenges that others do not. Some of my individuals have leakage issues and must wear adult diapers. Others may speak louder than normal. Still others may have erratic behaviors. I didn’t want to put my individuals or this kind man’s family in a bad situation.
However, his offer was the only choice that I had. His home was set back on a steep hill. I drove our van up as high as it would go before the tires started spinning on the loose gravel. We still had about 10 yards to go. Our new found friend demonstrated great patience with our female individuals. We took turns walking them into his house. Once inside, I was greeted with the biggest, friendliest hug from a lady who was the man’s wife.
They were very welcoming to me and my friends. Our individuals were able to use the bathroom and also play with the couple’s dog. One of the individuals complained of having a scratchy throat. The woman went and found a bag of cough drops for that individual. Their kindness and generosity was over the top! I asked our friends if they were in the ministry. He replied that they work in insurance and they were two people that just loved Jesus.
At that moment, I saw Jesus. I’m not talking about seeing an open vision. I'm not talking about seeing anything supernatural. This man and woman walked with the Spirit of God. I could see Jesus in their eyes. Their heart was aligned with the Father’s heart. They desired to serve us in any way that they could.
As we were leaving, the man thanked us from the bottom of his heart for stopping by. He didn’t look at us as a burden. He looked at us as an opportunity to bless someone. The man and woman were so happy that they got to help someone that day. We left blessed, encouraged and satisfied.
I still think about our encounter with this wonderful couple. I often preach how love will go into the most uncomfortable situations to help someone. Then, I put myself in the place of that man. What if a van of special needs individuals pulled up in front of my house needing to use the bathroom. Would I point to the nearest gas station? Would I make up an excuse to why my bathroom would be off limits? Would I be excited that I could help someone that day?
Let me be totally honest. Before that day, I probably would have pointed them to the nearest gas station. Now, since I saw Jesus in that man, I feel like I would welcome them in my home. I believe that is what Jesus would do.
But a certain Samaritan, as he journeyed, came where he was: and when he saw him, he had compassion on him, (34) And went to him, and bound up his wounds, pouring oil and wine, and set him on his own beast, and brought him to an inn, and took care of him. (35) And on the morrow when he departed, he took out two pence, and gave them the host, and said unto him, and whatsoever thou spendenst more, when I come again, I will repay thee." — Luke 10:33-35
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.