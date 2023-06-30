Editor's note: This is the sixth part of a series of columns titled "Living by faith" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here, the second part here, the third part here, the fourth part here and the fifth part here.
It’s not a secret among my family and friends that my youngest daughter has my heart on a string. I can’t help it. She is my “Pooty” and I do a good job a spoiling her. I always tell her to never worry because “daddy says yes.” This phrase usually calms her down and causes the tears to dry up.
Sometimes it gets me into trouble when she tells her mother what daddy says when her mother says the opposite. She gets excited when I say yes because she knows that it is just a matter of time.
"For all the promises of God in him yea, and in him Amen, unto the glory of God by us." — 2 Corinthian 1:20
Contrary to what some may say, God is not withholding anything from his children. He wants us to be blessed, healed, prosperous, and living without anxiety. I’m a parent also. I want the best for my children. I do not want them to live in worry and fear.
Through the power of faith, the child of God, can lay hold of the blessing of God and experience the goodness of God. That’s why faith understanding is so important to the believer.
We are not rolling spiritual dice and hoping that we get a blessing. In the fifth installment of this series, “Living By Faith,” we discovered that faith is a law. There are certain principles of that law that we must adhere to.
"Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to stand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand." — Ephesians 6:13
This next phase of faith may seem like a contradiction to everything that we have been talking about. I want to talk to you about the “rest” of faith. There is a time for prayer, praise, confession and actions. All of that is important. The purpose for those things is to strengthen your relationship with God and to increase your faith. As your relationship gets stronger so does your trust in God. Then there is a point where you are simply waiting on time.
"There remaineth therefore a rest for the people of God. For he that entered into his rest, he also has ceased from his own works, as God did from his." — Hebrews 4:9-10
True faith is a rest. True faith is knowing that God is working it out. True faith is not striving and begging for God to move. True faith rests on the pillows of time spent with the Father. True faith tells worry to "go back to hell where you came from!"
Perhaps, one of Jesus’ most noticeable miracles was the one with Lazarus. The news of Lazarus’ resurrection had drawn the masses attention. The Chief Priest was so shaken that Jesus was going to take their position that they thought about killing Lazarus.
I want to look at the disposition of Jesus. He received news that his best friend was sick. However, Jesus knew that he wasn’t going to make it. Soon after, Lazarus died. None of these things moved Jesus. He didn’t immediately run to the burial site and cry with the family.
The Bible tells us that he spent two days in a location after Lazarus had died. I believe he was establishing his relationship with the Father. I believe he was seeking the Father’s will. He wasn’t in a frantic, chaotic mode. He was resting in his Father’s arms.
Strength isn’t always loud and charismatic. Sometimes it manifests in the area of peace. When he got to the burial site the smell of death didn’t discourage Jesus. The outward circumstances didn’t discourage Jesus from doing the will of the Father.
He simply spoke to Lazarus, and the dead wasn’t dead anymore. Glory!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
