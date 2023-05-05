There have been times when I have felt like God didn’t hear me. Maybe He is mad at me for that one thing I keep messing up on. Perhaps God is busy with bigger issues in the world. He might have gone on vacation. Everybody gets tired sometimes.
Excuse my sarcastic satire. However, this faith walk can be frustrating at times. I know God has unlimited power. So why doesn't he just fix it? A big part of faith is learning to trust God’s timing. God is a master orchestrator. When God blesses you will be complete and wanting nothing.
"A little one shall become a thousand, and a small one a strong nation: I the Lord will hasten it in his time." — Isaiah 60:22
The time was 605 B.C. The people of God had messed up once again. Their disobedience had gotten them suppressed by the enemy. The prophet, Daniel, went on a fast before the Lord. He was seeking God for wisdom to help his people.
Daniel needed to hear back from the Lord right away, but there was a problem. Daniel had a vision. An angel told him that he had come for the words that he had prayed, but there were demonic forces that he had to take care of first.
"Then he said unto me, Fear not, Daniel: from the first day that thou didst set thine heart to understand and, to chasten thyself before thy God, thy words were heard, and I am come for thy words. But the prince of the kingdom of Persia withstood me one and twenty days: But, lo, Michael, one of the chief princes, came to help me; and I remained there with the kings of Persia." — Daniel 10:12-13
For 21 days, Daniel was waiting on God. I’m sure he was frustrated. I’m sure he was thinking: Where are you God? The angel lets him know that there was a war going on in the heavenlies. The angel says that a demonic force was attempting to stop the plan of God. The angel said that the war lasted for 21 days.
During the “quiet times” of our relationship with God, we need to continuously have thankful hearts. Faith believes God no matter what it looks or feels like. When all hope is lost, faith will thank God. When things are going their best, faith will thank God.
Thanking God is really an expression of faith. We thank Him before we see it because we know that He loves us! Thank you, Jesus.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
