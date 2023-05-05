Thank you

There have been times when I have felt like God didn’t hear me. Maybe He is mad at me for that one thing I keep messing up on. Perhaps God is busy with bigger issues in the world. He might have gone on vacation. Everybody gets tired sometimes.

Excuse my sarcastic satire. However, this faith walk can be frustrating at times. I know God has unlimited power. So why doesn't he just fix it? A big part of faith is learning to trust God’s timing. God is a master orchestrator. When God blesses you will be complete and wanting nothing.

