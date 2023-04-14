boxing-1331470_1920.jpeg

When I called on the wonderful name of Jesus and he saved me with his amazing grace, I had no idea that I was just enlisted into an army. I had no idea that I signed up for a fight. I didn’t realize that I had a target on my back. After all, isn’t my life gonna be OK now. I’m on the God side. Right?

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Well, sorta kinda. Your eternal destination is intact. Your spirit will forever live with God. The issue is that we are living in what the Bible describes as a present, evil world. The devil hates God and everything God loves.

