When I called on the wonderful name of Jesus and he saved me with his amazing grace, I had no idea that I was just enlisted into an army. I had no idea that I signed up for a fight. I didn’t realize that I had a target on my back. After all, isn’t my life gonna be OK now. I’m on the God side. Right?
Well, sorta kinda. Your eternal destination is intact. Your spirit will forever live with God. The issue is that we are living in what the Bible describes as a present, evil world. The devil hates God and everything God loves.
God’s most prized possession is you and I. God proved that by sending his only begotten son to die for all of humanity. Sadly, there are some people that reject God's free gift of salvation.
"Fight the good fight of faith, lay hold on eternal life, whereunto thou art also called, and hast professed a good profession before many witnesses."
— 1 Timothy 6:12
The fight of faith is not a flesh and blood fight. In other words, we can’t go get a military grade bazooka and blow the devil up. As tempting as it sounds, that’s not how it works. This is a spiritual fight. That is why the Bible tells us to be "strong in the Lord and in the power of his might." — Ephesian 6:10.
One thing we must know is that we are fighting from a place of victory and not fighting for the victory. Jesus has already won the war. We are the victors.
Nevertheless, we must be ready to defend and protect the legacy that Jesus left us. The blessings of healing, provision and peace that we find in the Bible are for us.
The devil will attempt to persuade us to believe a different way. It is his goal to present lies to alter the way we believe. So, the fight of faith is actually a fight over the way we think.
It is of great importance that I feed my faith. The more that I feed my faith by reading the Bible, praying and listening to preaching, the more I will starve my doubts.
In the fight of faith what you believe will eventually show. Will you give up, cave in and quit under extreme pressure? Will you still trust God when it seems like all has been lost?
Your belief system plays a major role on how you react to certain circumstances. Keep the faith!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
