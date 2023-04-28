Editor's note: This is the third part of a series of columns titled "Living by faith" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here and the second part here.
"Surely he has borne our griefs, and carried our sorrows: yet we did esteem him stricken, smitten of God, and afflicted. But he wos wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him, and with his stripes we are healed."
— Isaiah 53: 4-5
Sometimes we may forget that God is a parent. Any real parent’s number one concern is the welfare of their child. The same is with God. When my wife was pregnant with our first child the doctor asked me what I wanted. I told him that I didn’t care as long as the child was healthy.
God wants us well. Why? First, he simply loves us. Second, not only did Jesus die so we could go to heaven, but he also died for our healing. Healing is in the salvation package. It is God’s will to heal.
I have seen and heard of many testimonies of healing. I have also heard and seen many testimonies of people not being healed. Let me say this: It is never God’s fault. It isn’t in God’s character to withhold his blessings. There is such a thing called God‘s timing. So, many times when we may want it right now, but God is working every intricate detail out.
God operates by faith. I believe that faith is the currency of heaven. In other words, just as we spend money on earth to obtain things, we must spend our faith in the realm of the spirit.
When healing fails to occur, somewhere along the lines there was a bad faith connection. Faith connections can be compromised. Whether it be because of lack of knowledge, violation of the love command or weak faith or unforgiveness, your faith can be affected.
I want to share with you the first time the Holy Spirit interrupted one of my services. I was preaching to a group of inmates in a jail. As I was preaching, I heard the Holy Spirit whisper. He said, “Backs. I’m healing backs!”
I paused for a second. I had seen this kinda thing before, but I had never experienced it in my ministry. I asked if there was anyone with back pain. Several hands went up. I asked them to check to see if they could find the pain.
I started to see eyes get real big with amazement. One guy shouted, “It’s gone!” The others were leaning from side to side trying to find the pain. They were also healed.
I didn’t know I was preaching to the group that was assigned to work the trash trucks they climb up and down. They were sore and very tired. Praise God! He is a healer!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
