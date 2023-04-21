Editor's note: This is the second part of a series of columns titled "Living by faith" by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read the first part here.
"Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you." — James 4:7
In part one of this teaching, I talked about the faith fight. The faith fight isn’t a flesh and blood fight. It is one of a spiritual nature. It is a fight that is fought in our minds.
The devil will always magnify the problem. He wants you to start talking about the problem. Problem talking carries with it the spirit of fear. Fear occurs when we believe the lies of the devil. When fear has fully manifested it brings us what we don't want.
Contrastly, when we develop a strong relationship with God through fellowship and time spent, then we develop unshakable faith. This faith declares what God says even when conditions don’t look favorable. This kind of faith refuses to say anything contrary to the word. This faith will see the glory of God.
In the book of Matthew, Chapter 4, we see a classic battle between Jesus and the devil. There are no rocks thrown. Nobody gets hit with an uppercut. No swords. What we see is the devil trying to put pressure on Jesus’ flesh. Satan is doing nothing more than suggesting his lies to Jesus.
However, Jesus doesn’t buy not one of his lies. Why? Every time the devil suggested something, Jesus responded with the Word of God.
The Bible says that Jesus was hungry and the devil tempted him by saying: “If you're the son of God then turn these stones into bread.” Jesus responded, “It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God." — Matthew 4:4.
The devil attempted two more times to tempt Jesus, but to no avail.
For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: (For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty through God to the pulling down of strong holds;) Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ," — II Corinthians 10:3-5
We don’t fight thoughts with thoughts. We fight thoughts with words. A stronghold is exactly what it sounds like. It is a place in your mind where the devil has a stronghold.
A spirit of poverty may have lived with your family for years. Never having enough has been your battle cry. The devil will remind you of how it always has been. It’s time to fight back!
Every time he says that you will not make it, you must open your mouth and say: “My God will supply all of my needs!” — Phil 4:19.
Cast down those images that oppose the Word of God. You may want to give something to somebody that has a greater need than you. You should be praising God for his provision.
This is the fight of faith. This is the way that you resist the enemy, and he will flee!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.