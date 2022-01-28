Have you ever heard the phrase “up the creek without a paddle?" It is generally used to describe a hopeless situation. The situation looks dim, bleak and lifeless.

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Literally, if you are up the creek in a boat without a paddle, you have no control over your destination. You are at the mercy of the stream’s current.

The separation

Back in the garden of Eden, man was close to God. Really close. Just as a baby is attached to the mother in the womb by an umbilical cord, so was man attached to God. Everything God was, so was man. In fact, the first thing God ever gave man was His image and likeness. Adam and Eve walked with God, and they talked with God.

Unfortunately, we all know what happens next. They disobeyed God, and sin entered into the world. Attached to sin was disease, poverty and death. Sin was now in the bloodline of man.

So now, everyone that was born into the world had sin in his/her blood. This was just plain bad. Why? Our eternal destination was hell. All of mankind was essentially doomed. We messed up. It was all over. We were up the creek without a paddle.

Love had a plan

Love will often go into the most uncomfortable situations to show affection. Love will give its last, spend its last and exhaust its last bit of energy to change the course of someone’s life. The only thing that could save mankind was something so rare and special.

This thing was one of one. You could not find another thing like it. What am I talking about? I am talking about sinless blood.

Remember, the blood of mankind was ruined. It was dirty. It had been spoiled. Who was perfect? Who had sinless blood? His name is Jesus and he was the only son of God.

God made a deal. His son’s life for yours and mine (There are happy, thankful tears falling from my eyes right now). Now let’s read the most known, quoted Bible verse of all time.

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten son, that whoever shall believe in Him shall not perish, but have everlasting life." (John 3:16)

Do you see where it says that God so loved the world? That is an aggressive type of love. That is a love that says I will give it all to get what I want.

Through God’s great love and His son Jesus Christ, mankind has been restored back into fellowship with God. Before, when man fell in the garden, among the things that went wrong we were out of position with God.

The Bible tells us that the wall of partition between God and man has been broken down (Ephesian 2:14). We have been restored to a position of right standing with God.

God got his man back! Jesus is truly the savior. We are now right with God — or maybe I should say, thank you Jesus for being our paddle!

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

