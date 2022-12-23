The bell ringers at the store. Time off from work. The churches/organizations that supply gifts for needy families. To the wonderful people that pay off layaways. The carolers that go from neighborhood to neighborhood. The nice little Christmas plays. The presents under the tree.

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

It is something about Christmas that seems to make people nicer. It’s like there is something in the air. Now, of course there are a few grinches here and there, but mostly people are in the fondest moods.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription