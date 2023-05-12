Mother's Day

"For I was my father’s son, tender and only beloved in the sight of my mother." — Proverbs 4:3

If it’s one relationship that has always stood the test of time, it is most certainly the relationship of the mother and child. The role of the mother is often the most celebrated and respected part of parenthood.

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

