"For I was my father’s son, tender and only beloved in the sight of my mother." — Proverbs 4:3
If it’s one relationship that has always stood the test of time, it is most certainly the relationship of the mother and child. The role of the mother is often the most celebrated and respected part of parenthood.
Why? I believe that mothers have a respectable advantage because they get the first opportunity to bond with the child while he/she is in the womb.
Expecting mothers are encouraged to talk to their child before birth. The child knows and recognizes mom’s voice.
God told the prophet Jerimiah this: "Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations." — Jeremiah 1:5.
God has a plan and a purpose for everyone that was ever born. One purpose of a parent is to help facilitate the child’s relationship with God. A child needs that nurturing aspect that mothers provide.
When I think about the sacrifices that my mother has made in my life, I am greatly humbled. I realize that without her there is no way that I could be and do what I do.
In the days of the Bible, it was considered a major blessing to be expecting a child. In fact, a woman that was barren was often looked upon as being cursed or deemed unfit.
During the days of King Herod there was an old priest named Zacharias. He and wife, Elizabeth, were servants of God. Elizabeth, who was an old woman, was barren and had no children. One day while Zacharias was performing his priestly duties an angel appeared unto him. The angel told him that he was going to have a son and he was going to be special to the Lord.
Zacharias had a hard time believing the angel because of their age. Before the angel left, he told him that from this day forward you will be unable to speak (dumb). God needs our cooperation. When we speak words that are contrary to his will it causes a breach in the spirit (Proverbs 15:4). God had to shut the mouth of Zacharias!
The faith of Mary
Elisabeth had a cousin named Mary. A very similar situation happened to her. The same angel came to her. Mary was not barren, but she was being courted by a carpenter named Joseph.
Mary was a virgin. The angel told her that she is very blessed and favored before God. He also told her that she was going to have a son who was going to save the world from their sins.
This was all very exciting news, but there still was one problem. She told the angel that she has never “known” a man before. The angel tells her that the power of the Most High will come on her and she shall be with child.
Mary simply said: "Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy Word." — Luke 1:38.
Let’s put ourselves in Mary’s shoes. What has God shown you? I’m talking about that big thing that seems impossible. God’s plan for your life is so much bigger than you.
God wants to do the impossible through you. It was unimaginable for a virgin to have a child. Skeptics are still debating this story. The Bible says that natural human thinking is on a different frequency than the power of God.
True faith walks in agreement with God. Mary simply believed. Glory!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.