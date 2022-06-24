Walking with god.png

One of the most impressive things that makes God God is the very fact that our God is omnipresent. He is present everywhere at the same time.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

There is no hiding from God, nor is there a reason that you should want to. He knows all. He sees all. He is all. God knows the good, the bad and the ugly about us all. That’s why I’m so glad that the Bible tells us there is nothing that can separate us from the love of God (Romans 8:39).

"Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee." — Hebrews 13:5

God is not an absentee father. He is bound to us by His love. It is His ultimate desire to spend time with you and I. Any real parent loves it when their child wants to spend time with them.

God promises that he will never leave us. Do you know what that means? It means that he is with you right now. Even as you are reading this article. As weird and strange as it may sound I dare you to say "Hello" to him right now!

I implore you to just say, “Thank you Lord for my blessings.”

We need to normalize spending time and talking with God. It seems like we have time to do every other thing but spend time with our Father. We have time to watch the three hour sports game. We have time for an hour-long conversation with our best friend. We have time for ladies/men’s night out on the weekends. Oh! Here is a big one that most are guilty of including me — we have countless hours for Facebook/phone time.

I would be completely devastated if my children never had any time for me. My feelings would be crushed. First, I know that I have the wisdom to guide them through the pitfalls of life. Second, I care so much about their welfare. I want to be involved in their life. I want to help them. 

In like manner, God feels the exact same way. God paid a precious price to have a relationship with us. It cost Him His only son at the time.

Let’s start spending time with God on purpose. How? I believe that there are three main ways to spend time with God. They are reading His word, prayer and church. God is patiently waiting for you right now!

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

