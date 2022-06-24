One of the most impressive things that makes God God is the very fact that our God is omnipresent. He is present everywhere at the same time.
There is no hiding from God, nor is there a reason that you should want to. He knows all. He sees all. He is all. God knows the good, the bad and the ugly about us all. That’s why I’m so glad that the Bible tells us there is nothing that can separate us from the love of God (Romans 8:39).
"Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee." — Hebrews 13:5
God is not an absentee father. He is bound to us by His love. It is His ultimate desire to spend time with you and I. Any real parent loves it when their child wants to spend time with them.
God promises that he will never leave us. Do you know what that means? It means that he is with you right now. Even as you are reading this article. As weird and strange as it may sound I dare you to say "Hello" to him right now!
I implore you to just say, “Thank you Lord for my blessings.”
We need to normalize spending time and talking with God. It seems like we have time to do every other thing but spend time with our Father. We have time to watch the three hour sports game. We have time for an hour-long conversation with our best friend. We have time for ladies/men’s night out on the weekends. Oh! Here is a big one that most are guilty of including me — we have countless hours for Facebook/phone time.
I would be completely devastated if my children never had any time for me. My feelings would be crushed. First, I know that I have the wisdom to guide them through the pitfalls of life. Second, I care so much about their welfare. I want to be involved in their life. I want to help them.
In like manner, God feels the exact same way. God paid a precious price to have a relationship with us. It cost Him His only son at the time.
Let’s start spending time with God on purpose. How? I believe that there are three main ways to spend time with God. They are reading His word, prayer and church. God is patiently waiting for you right now!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.