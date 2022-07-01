Editors note: This is the second part of a series of Rev. Ron Moore's columns "The nearness of God." Read part one here.
"Whither shall I go from thy spirit? Or whither shall I flee from thy presence? If I ascend into heaven, thou art there: If I make my bed in hell, behold, thou art there. If I take the wings of the morning, and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea; Even there shall thy right hand hold me." — Psalm 139:7-10
Anybody that fights a 10-foot man that weighs 1,000 pounds (while wearing war battle equipment) had better know that God is with him! That is exactly what happened to David.
David and his people were being bullied by this giant of a man named Goliath. We all know what happened in the story. David ends up cutting the giant’s head off. However, what gave David the kind of faith to fight this huge man. The answer is simple. David understood that God was in covenant with him and that God was very near to him.
Let’s look at the passage of scripture that David pens in Psalm 139. He beautifully conveys to the reader that there is no escaping the presence of God. He even dares to say that “If I make my bed in hell, behold thou are there.”
We have all made some bad decisions before. We have all done things that we are not proud of. Nevertheless, God was there with us the whole time. It may not have seemed like it. It may not have felt like it, but He was there.
During the ministry of Jesus, he continuously exposed the devil for what he really is: a lying loser. Wherever there was a situation of lack, loss or sickness Jesus demonstrated the will of God. He brought heaven to Earth. This was a major disturbance in Satan’s agenda. Every miracle that Jesus did, more and more people began to believe in God.
The raising of Lazarus from the dead caused no small stir. Lazarus and his family were friends to Jesus. When Lazarus died it made Jesus sad. Jesus did not let his emotions overtake him. He never spoke contrary words. The Bible lets us know that there is power in our words. So many times in high, pressurized moments we can say things that are contrary to what we want to happen. In other words, we say what we see rather than words of faith.
Think about the intense pressure that was in the atmosphere when Jesus told them to take away the stone that was blocking where Lazarus lay. They even warned him that Lazarus had been gone four days, and that his body probably stinks by now.
Obviously, we know that Jesus raised him from the dead. I want to leave you with Jesus’ prayer before he performs this great miracle. Jesus understood that the Father was very near to him.
"Father, I thank thee that thou hast heard me. And I knew that thou hearest me always: but because of the people which stand by, I said it, that they may believe that thou hast sent me."
— Jesus Christ
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
