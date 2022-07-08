Editors note: This is the third part of a series of Rev. Ron Moore's columns "The nearness of God." Read part one here and part two here.
"Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you …" — (James 4:8)
I need God. I need His power. I need His strength. I need His guidance. I need His wisdom. I need His presence. Life can often be mean and unfair. We all can tell stories about when life knocked us down.
In times of uncertainty, I have always been certain about one thing. I am certain that God is for me and He is with me. Knowing this truth has caused my mind to operate at very low to zero stress levels.
I try to live a life of drawing near to God. One thing that I have realized is that God is smarter than me. You would be surprised by the number of people that think they are smarter than God. They might not say it with their mouth, but they say it in the way they make their decisions. When I draw near to God His wisdom helps me to avoid the treacherous pitfalls of life.
I wanna share with you a story about the benefit of having God near. One Friday, years ago, I was going to church and I got a call from my brother. He asked me if I wanted a puppy for the family. I told him to meet me at my house after church. He showed up with this adorable puppy that my wife and kids immediately fell in love with.
I asked him what kind of breed it was. He told me it was a pitbull. Immediately, red flags were raised in my mind. We have all heard the horror stories about pitbulls. Some insurances won’t even sell home insurance to pitbull owners.
I told my brother that I need a couple of days to pray about this. He told me that he needed to know by next Friday. My brother left the dog with us in the meantime. This was the first pet that we had had in our home. The kids were so happy. I had been praying, but I hadn’t heard anything from the Lord. Well, Friday showed up. I was nervous the whole day because if God didn’t speak to me, the dog was going to have to go back to my brother.
As I was going to church, again my brother called. I didn’t want to answer the phone, but I did. Reluctantly, I told him to come and get the dog. He said he would be at my house later on that night. Then I heard the Lord. He simply said, “She is yours.” I immediately told my wife! She was both relieved and excited. Next, I told my brother.
Over the next few months, “Israel” began to grow fairly fast. One early morning, while I was up praying, my son walked in the living room and got on the sofa. I turned on some cartoons, but he fell asleep again within minutes.
Not too long after that, Israel walked in the living room. Suddenly, she jumped on the couch and stood over my son. She looked irritated and was growling. FEAR GRIPPED ME! A million thoughts went through my head. What is going on? Is she going to kill my son? If I lunged toward her, would that trigger her?
Then I heard something. When I heard it, the fear left. I heard the voice of the Lord remind me again. He simply said, “She is yours.” When the Lord said that, I could see that Israel was in protection mode. She was not growling at my son.
She was standing over him in a protective state. I do not know what triggered her to get in protection mode. I do not know what she heard or sensed, but she was not going to let it come near my son.
The Lord was near.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
