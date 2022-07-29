Editors note: This is the fourth part of a series of Rev. Ron Moore's columns "The nearness of God." Read part one here, part two here and part three here.
"Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints: To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory." — Colossians 1: 26-27
Jesus said something that caused great sorrow to fill the hearts of his disciples. He told them that it was time for his departure. It was time for his death.
Even though Jesus had warned them that this day would be coming it took them by surprise. In that short 36 month span, Jesus had become their best friend. He had shown them the meaning of life.
Peter goes on to pen that we were “eyewitnesses of his majesty.” We can read about the ministry of Jesus. Peter was there. He actually saw people who were without certain limbs leave the presence of Jesus totally healed.
Peter is the one that Jesus told to go fishing during tax time, and to pay both of their taxes with the money he found in the first fish’s mouth. In the final hours before He was arrested, John found himself with his head on the chest of Jesus. They had come to recognize Him as the Son of the living God.
Jesus wasn’t trying to rain on their parade by telling them he was leaving. He actually said that it was necessary or advantageous for Him to leave. This left the disciples very perplexed. How would it help them if Jesus was to go away?
Jesus started talking about the emergence of a new friend. He told them that he would send them this new friend to remind and teach them of everything He had ever said. Perhaps the most intriguing part about this new friend is that their relationship with this new friend would be closer than the one that they had with Jesus.
Jesus told them that this new friend would abode with them forever. Although this was great news, how is this possible? There were times when even Jesus had to be alone in prayer to the Father. Surely, this new friend couldn’t always be available or could He?
After the resurrection of Jesus — right before He ascended into heaven — he told the disciples to meet him in Jerusalem. Jesus promises that in Jerusalem they will be infused with power from on High.
"And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them." — Acts 2:1-3
This caused no small stir! Do you understand what just happened? God just entered His man! The power of God just entered into man! The Holy Spirit lives within us. How much nearer can you be with somebody?
So many times, we look to heaven when we pray. I can understand that, but often I find myself looking down at my heart. Why? Because that is where the Holy Spirit lives. He lives on the inside of me! He is always with me.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
