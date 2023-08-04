For as long as I can remember, the sport of football has had a very prominent position in my family. My dad played from an adolescent to having tryouts for an NFL franchise. He went on to coach at the collegiate, high school and middle school levels. Dad was an old school “tough” coach. He demanded the very best from his players. He was the loudest voice on the field.

He was absolutely thrilled that I embraced football as well. He seemed to be double hard on me. He wanted me to be the best that I could be. I was blessed to play from youth league to semi-professional. Afterward, I coached youth and middle school football. All of my brothers and sons played football as well. Football is definitely in our blood. This probably wouldn’t be a very acceptable thing to say in today’s society, but dad always said, “If you don’t play football you ain’t no Moore.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription