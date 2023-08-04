For as long as I can remember, the sport of football has had a very prominent position in my family. My dad played from an adolescent to having tryouts for an NFL franchise. He went on to coach at the collegiate, high school and middle school levels. Dad was an old school “tough” coach. He demanded the very best from his players. He was the loudest voice on the field.
He was absolutely thrilled that I embraced football as well. He seemed to be double hard on me. He wanted me to be the best that I could be. I was blessed to play from youth league to semi-professional. Afterward, I coached youth and middle school football. All of my brothers and sons played football as well. Football is definitely in our blood. This probably wouldn’t be a very acceptable thing to say in today’s society, but dad always said, “If you don’t play football you ain’t no Moore.”
Passion is defined as an intense desire. Obviously, passion can go in a positive direction or it can be a negative desire. Someone can be passionate about an extramarital affair or someone can be passionate about being an usher at church. Nevertheless, I personally believe that passion is the secret ingredient to obtaining your goals.
We know that there will be times when life will not be very fair. The circumstances will tell you it’s not worth it. It will seem like you are on a treadmill — there may be a lot of movement, but you are still in the same place. Just when you are ready to walk away, passion will remind you of why you started in the first place. That intense desire will act as a propeller that will take you through the winds of adversity. Passion won’t let you quit.
"To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation." 2 Corinthians 5:19
One day I was reading 2 Corinthians 5:17-21, when I got to verse 19, I heard the Holy Spirit say something. He said one word, "passion!" I put my Bible down and just listened to see if He was going to say anything else. He did not.
I reread verse 19 again and spiritual revelation began to feel my spirit.
I want you to think about all of the sins in the world. I want you to think about how ugly some people can be. Cheating, lying, stealing and so on.
The truth is, we all deserve death. That is the penalty for sin. However, the Bible says that God is rich in mercy and that he loves us with great love.
This intense desire that God has for us would not let God give up on us! This passion caused God to give up His most prized possession — Jesus.
You are forgiven!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.