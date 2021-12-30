Editor's note: This is second part to a series of columns by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. Read part one here.
"For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end." Jeremiah 29:11
When things are too good to be true they usually are — except when it comes to God. God is a “too good to be true” God. What people don’t understand is that God doesn’t owe us anything. If God never answered another prayer, there isn’t anything anyone could say. He has already given us the ultimate gift and that is His son, Jesus Christ.
Jeremiah 29:11 tells us that God is thinking thoughts of peace towards His children. That word peace in the Hebrew language is a word that we know as "shalom." This word means peace, harmony, wholeness, completeness, prosperity and tranquility.
Not only is this the will of God for our lives, this is the life that our Lord Jesus Christ died so that we can have. However, there are a number of variables that will and can determine what kind of life we will live.
We all have a common enemy. An adversary. A hindrance. His name is Satan and he is in direct opposition to the plan of God for your life. He is the father of sickness, disease, poverty and pure evil. He will do anything to try and stop you from living a blessed life. Sadly, he has convinced far too many Christians to simply stop trying or to give up, cave in and quit.
I wanna share with you the story of Nehemiah. It is a story that demonstrates the Power of Trying. The year is 444 B.C. We find Jerusalem, God’s city, in great ruin. The city has no walls around it and the gates of the city are on fire.
In those days, a city without walls invited unwanted attacks from the enemy. The inhabitants of a city without walls often lived in elevated anxiety. This was a big deal!
Nehemiah was from Jerusalem, but found himself living the life of a slave many miles away. The first thing he did was he started praying with God. Prayer is not always a quick fix. Often God will give us the wisdom during prayer to turn our situations around.
Prayer also is a place of confidence. Once I have prayed, I feel as though I have just employed God to be my partner concerning my situation. Next, He began to declare his vision. Faith always talks about the promise — not the problem.
Nehemiah began to attract a following. People wanted to help his vision come to pass. Even the king, to whom he was enslaved to, asked how can he be of assistance.
When Nehemiah got to Jerusalem he shared about the great things God had already done for him. Never underestimate the power of your testimony.
Sometimes that is exactly what somebody needs to hear. He attracted an even bigger following. The task at hand looked very intimidating. The wall had been obliterated.
Nevertheless, Nehemiah divided his followers into teams, and they began to work. This is when the devil gets nervous. Movement toward any type of Kingdom work draws the devil’s attention.
Here come the naysayers! Just like faith talks the promise, fear talks the problem. The devil sent mockers and scoffers led by Sanballat and Tobiah.
They were a continual nuisance to Nehemiah. They criticized the plan of God. Next, they attempted to thwart the plan of God through distraction. They asked for a meeting with Nehemiah.
In all this, Nehemiah just kept trying. He ignored their request to stop God’s work. Finally, the devil tried to shame the name of Nehemiah. Lies were fabricated to discredit his leadership. Nehemiah never stopped trying and in a little over 50 days the wall was completely finished.
When we set out to do what God has called us to, there is a supernatural grace that comes along with the assignment. This grace will carry us through the toughest of times. Don’t ever stop trying!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
