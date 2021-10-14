Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, foreasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord. — 1 Corinthians 15:58

There is a power in trying. That thing that is in you. That business. That spouse. That career. That house. That vision. That thing, that when you lay down at night, that just stays on your mind. It takes you way out of your comfort zone, but where do you start?

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Out of fear, you try to just change the subject in your mind. Yet, minutes, days or months later you find that thing right back on your mind.

God has put that dream within you. So many times the power of God is activated by movement or corresponding action. It’s time to start moving on what you are seeing in your heart. What part of the dream can you start working on? Often, you may have to start small, and that’s ok.

A little one shall become a thousand, and a small one a strong nation: I the Lord will hasten it in his time. (Isaiah 60:22)

God is all about increase. When we start moving toward the dream, God starts moving in the unseen realm. That’s why faith is so important. We can’t be concerned with how it feels or what it looks like. We must be faithful to the dream, and of course to God.

While you are trying, you are constantly learning about your dream. You are getting better. More proficient. More focused. More hungry. Each small victory brings a small smell of success.

I have a wonderful small village of friends that are very special to me. Our kids are growing up together. We love each other as much as family. Every year we all go on vacation together.

Two years ago we visited the wonderful city of Panama City, Florida. As usual we had a blast. Family, food, and fun! One day, as we were spending time on the beach, we all noticed this young teenage girl.

She looked to be around 13-14 years old. She had a boogie board (small surfboard). As the last small waves would crash into the beach, she would attempt to “ride” them. She would actually run and try to stand on her boogie board and ride the small waves.

I have seen plenty of footage of professional surfers surfing on those huge waves. I had never seen anyone trying to surf the baby waves near the shore. She looked so foolish. She couldn’t stay on her board for a half a second. This went on for hours. This was the most ridiculous thing I had ever seen. What was she thinking?

I didn’t go to the beach the next day. However, I went the day after, and there was that young, teenage girl. She had her boogie board and she was doing the same thing as the day before.

In my mind I was scoffing at her, but then I noticed something. She had gotten better. She probably had been trying all day yesterday as well. This time she was staying on the board for a couple of seconds.

I wasn’t sure how long it was that was considered a good run, but whatever it was she was gonna do it. I wish I knew the end of the story. All of a sudden this little girl had my utmost respect. She was gonna keep trying until she got it.

What if we were as determined as this little girl concerning our dream? What if we weren't concerned with how foolish we may look? What if we didn’t care who was watching? What if we put more focus on the dream?

I heard one preacher say that two thirds of God’s name is go! So let’s go!

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

