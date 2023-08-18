"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace." — Isaiah 9:6
As my days are, there is one thing that has become increasingly important to me. My quality of life is directly in relation to the amount of peace that I have in my life.
Peace is a very precious commodity of life. Not all have it. Some have only a part of it. Nevertheless, those that will walk close with the Lord will experience His everlasting peace.
The rest of this article is a snippet of my unreleased book, “How to have a relationship with God.”
Peace and Prayer
"These things I have spoken unto you, that in my ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world." — John 16:33
God offers us His peace after we have prayed. The world thinks of peace as the absence of problems, but Godly peace is knowing that you have an Almighty God that is for you, right in the middle of the problem.
Often, God will lead us to believe Him for some pretty big things. I heard someone say that “if they ain’t laughing at your dream, then it ain’t big enough.”
The first thing Paul writes about this peace is that it “passes all understanding.” — Phil 4:7.
God’s peace goes right past our sense realm and resolves with our spirit. Our physical senses may tell us we need to worry, or that we need to try to fix the problem some other way.
Nevertheless, His peace is as an ever flowing brook that gently erodes thoughts of fear and doubt. It is a constant reminder that the Lord is near.
Once we have prayed, according to God’s will, God's immediately working on our behalf. While sometimes our prayers may be immediately answered, other times it may take days, weeks, months or even years.
During this time of waiting, the devil will come to convince us that our blessing isn’t coming. He wants us to let go of God’s promise by speaking words of doubt or fear. He will send spirits of oppression to make us feel like there is no way that our miracle is going to happen.
That is why Paul writes in his second letter to the Corinthian church that “We walk by faith, not by sight.” In other words, we don’t go by what it feels or looks like. We are moved by faith in His word.
At times, the onslaught of the devil’s attack can seem like a never ending barrage of enemy fire. The voice of the enemy will use words such as can’t, never, undeserving, loser, failure, messed up, remember when and so on.
In my younger years with the Lord, those accusations used to scare me. They would come fast and often. Then one day I took great joy in reading in John 8 when Jesus called the devil a liar (John 8:44)!
It dawned on me. The devil doesn’t have any real power against a true Believer. He has already been defeated. If a person has true power then a lie isn’t necessary.
The truth is, the devil needs us to believe his deceptive lies in order for him to have the upper hand. He is a liar!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
