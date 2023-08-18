Prince of Peace

"For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace." — Isaiah 9:6

As my days are, there is one thing that has become increasingly important to me. My quality of life is directly in relation to the amount of peace that I have in my life.

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription