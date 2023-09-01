Editor's note: This is the second part of a series of columns by Rev. Ron Moore Jr. titled "The Prince of Peace." Read the first column here.
The following article is an excerpt from my forthcoming book “How to Have a Relationship with God.”
Warring Peace
The more I meditate on the peace of God I realize that it is best understood during times of great opposition. When our minds think of peace we think of white sand beaches and virgin pina coladas.
While certainly that applies, but God wants us to live in an atmosphere of peace. He doesn’t want us to live in worry and fear. He does not want us to be absent of peace just because we experience some of life’s turbulence.
Jesus promised never to leave us. So, during the tough times He is still with us and, if He is with us then his peace is with us as well. God showed me that His peace is a “warring peace.” I know it sounds very oxymoronic, but give me a chance to explain.
Paul tells us that God’s peace “keeps our hearts and minds through Jesus Christ.” In the Greek language the word “keep” in that scripture means to be a watcher in advance.
Another word that is closely associated with this word keep is sentinel. One definition says that a sentinel is a soldier stationed as a guard to challenge all comers and prevent a surprise attack.
The devil loves to surprise us with horrific news. He is banking on us to concede the battle. He wants us to wave the white flag. The peace of God is that sentinel that is out in front.
When the enemy attempts to violate your peace, the first thing you should do is pray. As you are praying, listen for direction from God. In His direction lies His peace.
The peace of God is proactive in nature. Proactive means to serve in preparation for, intervene in, or control an expected occurrence or situation, especially a negative or difficult one.
God’s peace acts as a sensory mechanism or a type of an alarm. It is out in front scanning the perimeters ready to send alarms to your spirit if something doesn’t seem right.
Paul explains it like this: "And let the peace of God rule in your hearts, to the which also ye are called in one body; and be ye thankful." (Col 3:15)
That word rule in this verse means to “act as an umpire.” I was an umpire for most of my teenage life. I was trained by some of the best umpires in Kentucky. Other than calling balls and strikes, I had to call base runners safe or out.
God’s peace will often let you know if someone or something is OK (safe) or not (out). Several years ago, as my family expanded in numbers, we could no longer stay in our same living quarters. At that time, we were paying $450 a month for a two bedroom house. That $450 a month was a major struggle for us.
Nevertheless, God led us to a three story, three bedroom townhouse that was beautiful, roomy and cozy. This was going to cost us $700 a month.
Immediately, the devil let me know how foolish for us to even be considering the townhouse. He showed me visions of my family getting put out because we were not going to be able to afford it.
Even though there was pressure in my head, my heart had peace. I knew that God was upgrading our living conditions. I didn’t know how we were going to do it, but I knew God was right there with us. There were some months that we were a little late, but we made it! God was faithful! His peace had kept our hearts and minds through Jesus Christ.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
