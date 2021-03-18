This article has been in my spirit for some time now. I have been waiting for God to release me to write it. To me, the title is so intriguing.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

God is The King. Kings don’t have to run. Time is always on their side. What would move Him to start running? Is God trying to get in shape? Is He scared or something? Why would God run?

The story of the prodigal son is one that we all can relate to in one way or another. Whether we are the parent dealing with two kids that have two different personalities or the son that all of sudden thinks he has life figured out. Still, some of us may have been the obedient one, but never realized that God is waiting and wanting for you to be a partaker of His blessings.

Just in case there may be someone that is unfamiliar with the story. Here is a quick synopsis:

A man had two sons. The younger one asked his father for his inheritance.  The father obliged, and he split the inheritance with both of his sons. The younger son immediately started his journey into the world. 

The Bible says he lived a party lifestyle. Soon, he spent all of his money and began to be a beggar. He took odd, dirty jobs and worked next to pigs. He even thought about stealing the pig’s food. 

Finally, he realized that the servants of his father lived better than this. So, he decided to return home.  

(17) And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father’s have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger! (18) I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee, (19) And am no more worthy to be called thy son:  make me as one of thy hired servants. (20) And he arose, and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him, and had compassion, and RAN, and fell on his neck, and kissed him. (Luke 15: 17-20)

The father in this story is a representation of Father God. God never gave up on His son. God was always watching and desiring that he would come back.  As soon as the son decided to turn around God was right there.

The son didn’t even have it all together yet. The Bible says the father ran toward him and hugged and kissed him. The son tried to apologize and take a lesser role. The son asked to become a servant. God totally ignored his request.

The father instructed his servants to go and get the best robe and put it on his son. This is special because the prophet Isaiah talks about the garments of salvation and he mentions the robe of righteousness. 

When the son starts talking about being unworthy, God says to get the robe which identifies with righteousness. Why would God do that after his son had blown his inheritance on women and partying? 

The father was saying that no matter what you have done you are still my son. You are still in the family. My love for you has not changed one bit.

Our righteousness in God is not based on our performance, but it is based on the performance of Jesus Christ. We are right with God because of the precious blood of Jesus. Nothing we can do can mess that up.

Now we see what made God run. It was you and it was me. He saw his son, who had made some bad decisions, want to come back home. That moved God and moved Him fast!

Dear reader, wherever you are and whoever you are, God is waiting and watching you this very second. Nothing you have done can separate you from His love for you. Shake off shame. Shake off guilt. Just come home. 

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

