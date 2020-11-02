Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series.
Let everything that has breath praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord
— Psalm 150:6
I am not for sure of how old I was when this happened, but I think I was a preteen. One day, I was taking a walk with my friends, and we saw the biggest hornets nest we have ever seen.
It was hanging on a tree, and it was very large. It had perfect symmetry. It was the shape of an upside down cone structure. It wasn’t high up either. It was only like three and a half feet off the ground. I would say that it was about 2-feet in length and a foot in width. We could see several hornets flying around the nest. We just stared at the nest for several minutes.
We were definitely scared, but also very intrigued at the same time. Next, we agreed to do the smartest thing ever (not really). We decided to throw rocks at the nest to see who could knock it down first.
After several unsuccessful tries, one of the guys picked up a small brick and walked closer. I knew this would be the one. I was never a fast runner, but somehow fear gives you a little extra incentive to go a little faster. He threw the brick and hit the nest.
I had to pause just for a second to see what would happen. The nest fell to the ground and cracked open and the hornets came out in droves. They were not happy! They were definitely stirred up!
Have you ever wanted to get God’s attention on something that you need? I mean if you thought it would help you would shoot flares towards the heavens. Some people think that if they scream their prayers real loud then maybe God will hear them better.
However, God isn’t hard of hearing. Others think that their tears will move God. That doesn’t help either. Everyone encounters hard times. If you wanna really grab God’s attention; if you really want to “shoot a flare towards heaven;” if you really wanna stir up God just like those hornets; then praise Him!
Praise Him? What exactly does that mean? Praise is a celebratory act of singing, dancing and shouting before God. Often, praising God, is your stance of faith. In the middle of the battle, challenge or storm when you decide to celebrate and praise and thank God you are grasping God’s attention.
“I hear you, Pastor Ron, but it feels funny or weird.” We must remember that the foolishness of God is wiser than men (1 Corinthian 1:25).
There is something about praise that just stirs God up. It’s almost (if you will allow me to say this) like God kinda just loses his composure and has to see how he can help the person that praises him.
God can’t just sit still for a praiser! That may be why he spoke through David to enter his courts with praise (Psalm 100:4). We need to start our conversation to God with praise and thanksgiving.
There is a song that we often sing around Christmas called Silent Night. Of course I like the song as it deals with the birth of our Lord. However, I’m not so sure how silent the night actually was.
That night, when Jesus was born, the Bible says an angel of the Lord appeared to some shepherds that were in the field. As the angel was giving vital instructions on how to find and identify baby Jesus this happened:
(13)And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, (14) Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.
—Luke 2:13-14
God interrupted his own angel and had a praise party on what was supposed to be a silent night. Praise moves God. Praise stirs up God. Praise will put you in position to receive God’s best. Praise Him today!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
