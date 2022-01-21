buffet.jpeg

"Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled." — Mathew 5:6

I heard the Holy Spirit whisper in my ear that 2022 is going to be “The Year of the Hungry.” That Word went off inside me like a cannon. Immediately, several scriptures came to mind. However, Mathew 5:6 seemed to be screaming the loudest.

In life, timing is everything. So many times, we can think that we’re next or that it is our turn, but God may have other plans. I believe right now that those who have a very deliberate hunger for God will receive His greatest blessings.

The Lord is saying, those that will press, those that will contend, those that will put God first, those that will give God some extra time will be filled! Filled with what you may be wondering? How about being filled with God’s presence, his wisdom, his love, his prosperity.

Now, let’s talk about your gas tank being filled, your refrigerator being filled and your bank account being filled. God wants to fill us up in all areas of our lives.

"For unto us was the gospel preached, as well as unto them; but the word preached did not profit them, not being mixed with faith in them that heard it." — Hebrews 4:2

This is what I call a master key verse. Paul tells us that if we want to see the Word work in our lives, we must have faith involved. I will never forget the time that I got turned on to the faith message. I had always gone to church, but it’s a difference when you want to go versus being made to go.

When I found out that I could use God’s word to change my life, I became hooked. I didn’t have to play with the deck of cards that life dealt me.

The church I was at had three services a week. To some people, that may be a lot, but God was doing major work in me. God showed me that it was time to get a prayer life.

Ironically, He told me to start praying at 4 a.m. This was ironic because that was about the same time I used to get back from the clubs after a night of partying. After praying, I would read the Bible for an hour and then head to intercessory prayer in the morning at church.

Finally, I would go home and while I was eating breakfast, I would watch preaching on TV. Soon after, I became the outreach minister for the church. I started a Bible study at Franklin County Regional Jail and was over tent meetings that we had in the summer.

Next, I began to preach in other churches as well. My life was being consumed by God.

In the middle of this life change I found my wife and we started a family. My hunger for God drew me close to His presence. Let this year be the year where you cut things to make room for our loving God. I promise it will pay off.

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

