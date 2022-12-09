Editor's note: This is the fourth part of a series of columns titled "This joy that I have." Read the first part here and the second part here and the third part here.
"Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared: for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy unto our Lord: neither be ye sorry; for the joy of the Lord is your strength." — Nehemiah 8:10
In the spirit realm, strength is needed to maintain the victory that the Lord Jesus Christ has achieved for us. Notice that I used the word maintain and not obtain. We are not trying to defeat the devil. As Christians, we must maintain a viewpoint of victory. We are enforcers of the victory that Jesus has already secured for us.
The devil brings the battle to get you to concede the victory. He figures that if he can just wear you down long enough then you will eventually quit.
However, the joy of the Lord is on the inside of you. Sometimes the pressures of the moment seem to push away that joy. The Bible warns us about trusting in feelings. His joy may need to be stirred up.
I say this all the time when I preach. When the moment may seem the darkest, you need to bake some chocolate chip cookies and just thank God for what he is going to do. Faith always celebrates during the trial.
"So David and his men came to the city, and, behold, it was burned with fire; and their wives, and their sons, and their daughters, were taken captives. Then David and the people that were with him lifted up their voice and wept, until they had no more power to weep." — 1 Samuel 30: 3-4
I want you to think about a time when the devil threw his knockout punch at you. It looked and felt bad. What did you do? Who did you talk to? What was your plan of action? Have you ever cried so much that you didn’t have the strength to cry anymore? The enemy had left God’s people in complete ruin. Their city was burned and their children had been kidnapped. The men had plans to stone David.
However, the Bible tells us that David encouraged himself in the Lord. I wonder what David told himself. I would be willing to bet that David was reminded about the 10-foot tall giant that weighed a 1,000 pounds that God helped him defeat.
I bet the Lord reminded him of time he was watching the sheep and a lion attempted to steal one for dinner. David was able to defeat the lion and recover the sheep. David encouraged himself by the testimonies of God’s faithfulness.
I believe this caused a gusher of joy to spring up on the inside of David. This joy gave David the strength for battle and to recover all that the enemy had stolen.
Life will happen. There is no denying that. Nevertheless, don’t let the devil steal your joy. If he can get to your joy, he can undermine the strength that God has placed on the inside of you. Stay joyful!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
