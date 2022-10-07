"Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost." — Romans 15:13
Hope. Joy. Peace. All of these strongly complement each other. When you find one of them there will be traces of the other two. Perhaps joy may be the most underrated quality of our born again spirit. God’s joy has the supernatural ability to be a sustaining force during the darkest hours of life.
Joy vs. Happiness
Joy and happiness are often used interchangeably in our language. However, in the spirit realm there is a difference. Happiness relies or depends on circumstances to have expression. If the sky is blue. If the bills are paid. If things are going in your favor then happiness is present.
As we all know, life can throw some curveballs. Remember, Jesus said we are going to have some trouble (John 16:33). Joy is a spiritual force that comes in your spiritual DNA.
When you accepted Jesus as your Lord, His joy entered your heart. The saints of old used to sing songs declaring that “This joy that I have! The world didn’t give it to me and the world can’t take it away!”
The spiritual force of joy is not dependent upon circumstances or events. In the middle of crisis and turmoil, joy can still be present. How? God’s joy understands that in an instant, in a blink of an eye, that a bad situation can and will change for the better. This joy is always hanging out with hope and peace. They are very close friends.
Stir it up!
I think we need to take the time and cultivate the joy that has been deposited in our hearts. When we remember that God has blessed us in times of adversity and when I think of God’s rich mercy that he has shown in my life, I can’t help but have a knowing that no matter what, everything will be alright.
We should continuously thank God for his faithfulness in our lives. As we do, His joy will stir up and invade our atmosphere!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
