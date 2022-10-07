Joy.png

"Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost." — Romans 15:13

Hope. Joy. Peace. All of these strongly complement each other. When you find one of them there will be traces of the other two. Perhaps joy may be the most underrated quality of our born again spirit. God’s joy has the supernatural ability to be a sustaining force during the darkest hours of life.

Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

