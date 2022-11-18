Editor's note: This is the third part of a series of columns titled "This joy that I have." Read the first part here and the second part here.
As I said before, perhaps the spiritual force of joy, may be the most underrated part of our Christian experience. The decisions that we make during difficult times will ultimately determine the trajectory of our life.
Will you give up, cave in, and quit when life throws its knockout punch? Will you maintain a positive attitude when the “unfairs” of life visit you? Then, finally, when you're lied on and scoffed at, will you respond in love like Jesus commanded us to?
We are not eager to encounter any of those scenarios. However, character building occurs when we go through life’s toughest fights. God’s joy is special because it thrives in moments of pressure. It shines in the dark. Joy walks with peace in the middle of the storm. Optimism and hope love to hang around God’s joy.
"Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God." — Hebrews 12:2
Right before Jesus was about to experience the horrific death of the cross, as one could imagine, He was under immense stress. This stress was so great He experienced a rare physical condition known as hematidrosis.
Jesus sweated large drops of blood from his pores! This was no small deal. I often have wondered what was going through the mind of Jesus. How did He get through the crucifixion? Was it just sheer obedience? Was He just super tough?
Scripture tells him that Jesus was looking ahead at something. I have no doubt that God’s joy was the sustaining force that carried Him through the agonizing tumult of the cross.
Notice how Hebrews 12:2 ties together joy and endurance. Joyful people stay in the fight. Joyful people know that better times are ahead. Joyful people understand that this circumstance will change for my good.
Don’t get tired of believing, but stay in joy!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.