Editor's note: This is the second part of a series titled "Trouble don't last always." Read the first part here.
"The words of the wicked are to lie in wait for blood: but the mouth of the upright shall deliver them." — Proverbs 12:6
Jesus said trouble would come, and boy, he was telling the truth. Have you ever felt like if it ain’t one thing then it’s another. The car is making a funny noise. Your child seems to be saddened and won’t tell you why. The doctor wants to talk with you about your last visit, and if that wasn’t enough, someone ate your special snack that was in the back of the refrigerator behind the milk.
In all seriousness, Proverbs 12:6 tells us that deliverance is in our mouths. Far too many Christians do not understand the impact that their words have in their life. This verse doesn’t say your mom’s mouth, your spouse’s mouth or even your pastor’s mouth will deliver you. It is talking about your mouth.
In Matthew 12:34, Jesus tells us “... that out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.” This is important because your spirit lives in your heart.
Your tongue is the only physical part of your body that is directly connected to your spirit. There is power in our words to bring forth evil or good. (I did an in-depth eight part series on this very subject called "Your Words Have Power." Google it or contact me at revronmoore@gmail.com for extra copies at no cost.)
"The wicked is snared by the transgression of his lips: but the just shall come out of trouble." — Proverbs 12:13
The reason why some people can’t seem to get ahead is because they are trapped by what they are saying. A snare is a device to trap or entangle wild game. The Bible says that our words can be a snare for us. How? When we continually talk about how big the problem is — how much the bill is, how bad our children are, how bad the government is, how bad the doctor report is — subconsciously, we are practicing fear and eventually what we don't want will come into our lives.
Nevertheless, the Bible says that the just shall come out of trouble. How? By saying and praying what God says. God says you are healed, blessed and prosperous. Faith will always declare what God says regardless of the current situation. Stay strong and soon you will discover that trouble don’t last always.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
