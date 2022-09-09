Editor's note: This is the third part of a series titled "Trouble don't last always." Read the first part here and the second part here.
"For surely there is an end; and thine expectation shall not be cut off."
— Proverbs 23:18
That pain in your body is coming to an end. That debt is coming to an end. That argument is coming to an end. That worry is coming to an end. If you just stay with it long enough, and do not quit, you will see an end come to your most pressing situation. The problems of this present world are no match for the power of God.
Sometimes, the end of something can be the beginning of something beautiful. However, it can feel like the end isn’t ever going to come. You have sought advice. You have prayed about it. You have talked about it. Still, there is no end. I have a question for you. Have you praised about it?
The weapon of praise
We tend to limit praise to some cute, religious songs that we sing before the preacher preaches. We may get some goose bumps or just feel a little better.
Nevertheless, praise has so much more to offer Christians. True, radical praise has the ability to penetrate the forces of darkness and forever break the chains of the devil. True, radical praise can create true, radical change.
There was a time in the Bible that King David got so involved in the spirit of praise, that it caused him to “dance before the Lord with all his might” (2 Samuel 6:14).
It’s no wonder that he is one of the greatest kings to ever walk this earth.
Often, we will stand, shout and praise our favorite athlete or entertainer. We need to be comfortable doing the same and more for our Lord Jesus Christ.
"It came to pass after this also, that the children of Moab, and the children of Ammon, and with them other beside the Ammonites, came against Jehoshaphat, saying, There cometh a great multitude against thee from beyond the sea on this side Syria; and, behold, they be in Hazazontamar, which is Engedi. And Jehoshaphat feared, and set himself to seek the Lord, and proclaimed a fast throughout all Judah. And Judah gathered themselves together, to ask help of the Lord: even out of all the cities of Judah they came to seek the Lord."
— 2 Chronicles 20:1-4
The children of Judah, which coincidentally or not, means praise. They are in some major trouble. The devil doesn’t play fair. He doesn’t send one problem at a time. He will try to overwhelm you with troubles on every side.
That’s what is going on with King Jehoshaphat and Judah. The forces of evil have banded together. This could be catastrophic destruction for God’s children. King Jehoshaphat made everyone in his kingdom fast, pray and seek the Lord. Soon it was time for battle.
As Christians, we must realize that we are not fighting for the victory, but we are fighting from a place of victory. If I’m fighting for something then I do not have it, but through Jesus Christ I am whole in every area of life.
In Jesus, I am the victor that the devil is trying to put defeat on. Jehoshaphat told his people that “the battle is not yours, but God’s.”
"And when he had consulted with the people, he appointed singers unto the Lord, and that should praise the beauty of holiness, as they went out before the army, and to say, Praise the Lord; for his mercy endureth for ever. And when they began to sing and to praise, the Lord set ambushments against the children of Ammon, Moab, and mount Seir, which were come against Judah; and they were smitten."
— 2 Chronicles 20: 22-23
The audacity of God
Put yourself in the children of Judah's shoes. The enemy is near. It is time for the battle. You look to your leader and he is asking for the choir members. What? They have chariots and spears.
The power of God is often released through acts of obedience. As Judah simply praised God, God’s power overtook the enemy and caused a landslide victory to come to His people. When trouble comes, don’t get so caught up in the trouble, but rather get caught up in praise! Trouble don’t last always.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
