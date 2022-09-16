Editor's note: This is the fourth part of a series titled "Trouble don't last always." Read the first part here, the second part here, and the third part here.
"Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom."
— Luke 6:38
When trouble comes, he often is accompanied by his twin brother: LACK. These two go hand in hand. All too often the root to your trouble is simply not having enough.
We may need more wisdom, grace, power, patience, character or money to get the job done. Whatever the case may be, God has us covered. We must come to our God, who is mighty in power and is able to help us in the time of need.
In Luke 6:38, Jesus discloses a powerful truth about life. Jesus talks about the power of giving. In other scriptures, the Bible likens our giving to seeds. When someone plants a seed, the return isn’t another seed or even a bigger seed. The return is greatly multiplied. The return is significantly more than what was invested.
But beware! The law of giving doesn’t only work in the positive. To the person that sows gossip, lying and strife it can work in the negative also.
Have you ever heard the phrase “what comes around goes around”? To an extent, that phase is spiritual law.
All too often, the most consistent trouble that seems to visit is a lack of finances. Our months last longer than our money. That kind of trouble can be the most frustrating of its kind.
Some of the most notable miracles in the Bible were miracles of supply. When I think of all of the fish that jumped in Peter’s boat to Jehosaphat and the children of Judah, financial blessings are a direct result of obeying God.
I want to share with you about the time God demonstrated the power of giving to me. It soon became apparent that we were going to have to leave our small shotgun house. We had two kids and another on the way.
My wife and I met with the landlords of a certain townhouse. It was a three level property complete with a basement, deck and private parking. At the time it was the nicest living we had encountered. The monthly payment was $700.
That was several hundred dollars above what we were paying already. Suddenly, God spoke to me. He said three words: "I will provide."
A couple of months later, I was short on the monthly payment. Remembering what God had promised, I immediately consulted him for guidance. What God told me was what I didn't want to hear.
He told me to send $50 to a certain ministry. After a few days I did what God said and our need was supernaturally met! I began to understand how His system worked. Give and it shall be given.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
