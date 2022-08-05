Forrest Gump said that “Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get.” Well, I say sometimes life is like a bag of jellybeans. It’s OK as long as you don’t eat the black ones. However you take it, there will be times when life just won’t be very appealing.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

“Trouble don’t last always” is a phrase used commonly around church circles to encourage the believer during tough times. This phrase reminds us that better days are ahead, even though right now you may be eating nothing but black jellybeans.

