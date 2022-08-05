Forrest Gump said that “Life was like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're going to get.” Well, I say sometimes life is like a bag of jellybeans. It’s OK as long as you don’t eat the black ones. However you take it, there will be times when life just won’t be very appealing.
“Trouble don’t last always” is a phrase used commonly around church circles to encourage the believer during tough times. This phrase reminds us that better days are ahead, even though right now you may be eating nothing but black jellybeans.
Jesus warns us that it would be “days like this.” John 16:33, says, "These things have I spoken unto you, that in me you might have peace. In the world you shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world."
Sometimes there is a notion that once someone comes to God that their problems will end. That is definitely not what Jesus said. That word tribulation simply means trouble. Often, the very fact that you chose to include God in your life, will be a signaling call for all of hell to take notice.
I’m so glad Jesus didn’t stop there. He tells us to cheer up! He says that He has overcome the problems of this world. That is very good news, but what exactly does that mean for us? How do we partake of Jesus’ overcoming victory? I believe Jesus gave us a clue when he said, “In me, you might have peace.”
To me, the Bible is more than just a good book. I often preach that the Bible is Jesus in print form. In fact, John tells us that “the Word was made flesh and dwelt among us.” So, when Jesus said in me, I think of His Word.
The answer to your trouble is in His Word. That’s where His peace is. That’s where the victory is. That’s why trouble don’t last always.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
