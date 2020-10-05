Editor's note: This is the first column of a four column series.
"Trust in the Lord with all of your heart; lean not to your own understanding. (6) In all of your ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct your paths."
— (Proverbs 3:5-6)
As someone that has been involved with church culture for some time, I often hear the phrase “trust in the Lord.” This phrase can mean a number of things.
It is often used to explain the unexplainable in our walk with the Lord. We may not know why this happened or that happened, but we must trust in the Lord. If we let it, this phrase could be, and is, an excellent anxiety pill for those of us that deal with anxiety.
When I hear the phrase, trust in the Lord, it screams one word to me — relationship. How can you trust in anything or anyone without some sort of relationship.
I am a really big man. If I encounter a chair that I haven’t sat in before then I am very skeptical about the chair’s ability to support me. Will it hold me? Will I embarrass myself? I have never spent any time in the chair. Since I have no relationship with the chair, I cannot find the ability to trust in the chair.
The same rules apply with God. I can’t really, really trust God off of my mom’s experience or my pastor or anyone else's. Strong trust is developed over time spent with a person or thing.
The Bible is God in print form (John 1:1). As you spend time in God’s word you are actually spending time with the creator of this universe. You will learn his ways and you will also become sensitive to his voice.
As we start to develop our trust with the Lord, we are working on an even bigger reward. Verse five starts with trusting in the Lord, but verse six tells us that God will direct our paths. That excites me!
When God is the director of my path, then the end result is always a blessing. So many people travel down roads that were never meant for them to be on. Thus, they meet people who they never were supposed to meet.
They get involved with things that they never should have gotten involved with. They end up in a situation that they never should have been in.
Conversely, when we trust God and wait patiently for him to lead us, we tend to avoid many of the pitfalls of life. I’m not saying that we won’t have challenges, but it’s good to know that God is with me in the challenge.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.