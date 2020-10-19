Editor's note: This is the third column of a four part series. Read the first column here and the second column here.
Your small “trust wins will give the confidence to slay the giant."
— Ron Moore Jr.
The Bible tells that he that is joined to the Lord is one spirit (1 Corinthian 6:17). As we spend time developing a relationship with God, our spirit becomes more sensitive to the moving of His spirit.
Our desires are meshed together with His desires and we are in constant communion with God. That’s why you should never feel like there is nothing happening when you are reading your Bible, praying and listening to His Word. A lot is going on!
The Psalmist, David, was a great example of how to trust in the Lord. It was one of those times when Israel was being dominated by one of their enemies. Only this time it seemed like all hope was lost. The Philistines had a mighty warrior on their side. His name was Goliath. When He was fully dressed in his military attire he was 10ft tall and weighed over 1,000 pounds!
God’s people were absolutely terrified of this gigantic man. To make things worse, Goliath would come out every day around noon and cuss and make fun of God’s people. David was just a young teenager at the time. He wasn’t even at the battle. While the men of Israel were away for battle Young David was tending to the sheep.
One day, David’s father asked David to take some food and other things to his brothers that were on the front lines of the battle. Well, David arrived around noon. To His utter disgust he heard the giant cuss His God and make fun of his people.
David wanted to know why ain’t nobody doing anything about it. So he volunteers to fight the giant. Of course they tell him to go back to those little sheep.
However, David responds: (34) “And David said unto Saul, Thy servant kept his father’s sheep, and there came a lion, and a bear, and took a lamb out of the flock: (35) And I went out after him, and smote him, and delivered it out of his mouth: and when he arose against me, I caught him, and slew him. (36) Thy servant slew both the lion and the bear: and this uncircumcised Philistine shall be as one of them, seeing he hath defied the armies of the living God (1 Samuel 17:34-36).
David had been through the way of trust. While everybody else was on the front lines God was preparing David for a blessing. God was teaching him how to trust Him. It didn’t make a lot of sense, but it made faith.
David trusted God insomuch that a 1,000 pound man didn’t even scare him! Look at verse 36. David called him an “uncircumcised philistine.” That gives us key insight to what David was thinking. Since the giant was uncircumcised that means that the giant did not have a covenant with God.
David had tasted and seen God’s faithfulness. He already defeated a lion and a bear. He knew that this large man, who did not have God on his side, didn’t have a chance against him. Y'all know how the story ends. Trust Him!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
