"But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us."
— Romans 5:8
Trusting in the Lord yields such a special, almost golden reward. What is the reward? It is Godly direction, and it is priceless. God knows how to get you to your desired destination without you having to lie, steal and cheat to get there. He is the ultimate waymaker.
One way that I describe God is that he is a “very loving friend.” He is someone that knows all of my weaknesses, secret sins and shortcomings. Yet, He still wants to and very actively seeks my companionship.
Romans 5:8 begins to explore the depths of God’s infinite love that He has for us. Before any of us had done any good thing towards God, He had already demonstrated His love towards us. Before we had given an offering, sung a hymn or read a Bible verse, God’s love was already sprinting towards us.
The love of God is what I call a “non-dependant” type of love. It doesn’t change depending on our behavior. It is constant and flowing. The Bible tells us that, God is love. Another way to say it is that God is equal to love. That is who God is, and because of that we can trust in His love to always be there for us. Trusting in God is, in fact, trusting in His love.
John, was one of the disciples of Jesus. Perhaps, no other disciple embraced Jesus’ love more than John. He even referred to himself as “the disciple whom Jesus loved.” His identity was in the love of God. As you know, the disciples of Jesus were highly persecuted especially when the Roman government captured (so they thought) Jesus. All of them had scattered. Some of them even denied that they even knew Jesus.
However, John never flinched. Fear had no control over him. He was consumed with the love of God. There were other disciples that were louder and stronger. Nevertheless, it was John that was at the foot of the cross.
It was John that Jesus entrusted the care of His mother to. It was John that stood tall when the smoke had cleared.
God’s love is a proven force that has lasted through the ages of time. It is there for us. To go to higher levels in life and God we must trust in it!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
