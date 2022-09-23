I had a friend ask me this very question the other day. Honestly, this isn’t the first time that I have been asked this question. Like anything done habitually, cussing can be a way of life to some.
However, cuss words won’t send you to hell. The truth is a person doesn’t go to hell for what they did, but rather what they believe or don’t believe.
Hell is a very real and awful place. It was never meant for God’s creation, which is us, to be there. It was strictly created for the devil and his angels.
Without Jesus, hell would be our eternal dwelling place. Why? Because of sin. The Bible lets us know that we all have sinned and fallen short of the Glory of God.
Jesus was the ultimate sacrifice that paid a debt that we didn’t have the ability to pay. That’s why He should be looked upon as our Savior, Lord and King. Why would anyone reject this free gift of grace? This is why people go to hell. For whatever erroneous reason they have let a lie lead them astray.
"He that keeps his mouth keeps his life: but he that opens wide his lips shall have destruction." — Proverbs 13:3
I believe that words are the single most underestimated thing in life. Our words and phrases should be something that we carefully craft to deliver the force of life to any situation.
Look at what our text is saying. It implies that our words are connected to our life. Then it goes on to imply that saying the wrong thing will bring destruction. Conversely, we could say that the right words can assist in bringing some success.
Our text talks about the person that keeps their mouth. A better word may be guard. We need to guard our mouths and let our speech be of a loving purpose.
The more we guard our mouths the more power God can release through our words. The great King David of the Bible said to "Set a watch, O Lord, before my mouth; keep the door of my lips." —Psalm 141:3
Words are more than just sound. They are spiritual carriers of power! With words you can bring light, love and illumination to a room. Unfortunately, with words you can bring darkness, despair and loss to a room as well. Through words we can release the power of God or the devil.
Again, cussing won’t send you to hell, but words are too important to waste. Let’s begin a campaign to change the way we think about words. I have written several pieces on the power of words.
Please feel free to contact me at revronmoore@gmail.com for free copies. Also, if you have a question that I can answer please contact me.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
