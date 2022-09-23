Cussing.png

I had a friend ask me this very question the other day. Honestly, this isn’t the first time that I have been asked this question. Like anything done habitually, cussing can be a way of life to some.

However, cuss words won’t send you to hell. The truth is a person doesn’t go to hell for what they did, but rather what they believe or don’t believe.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

