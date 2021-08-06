Editors note: This is the fifth column of an eight-part series. Read the first installment here, the second here, the third here and the fourth here.
"Can two walk together, except they be agreed?" (Amos 3:3)
Some dating circles swear by the old saying that “opposites attract.” While that may or may not be true in the dating life, it is certainly a recipe for disaster in the faith life.
As Christians, Jesus Christ is the Author and Finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:2). When describing Jesus, John said that the Word became flesh and dwelt among us (John 1:14).
Jesus was and is the Word of God. If we are going to have any success or victory in this life we are going to have to walk in agreement with Him.
One of the ways to walk with the Word or Jesus is we are going to have to say what the Word says. Often when we agree with God, we are simultaneously disagreeing with the world and the devil.
Many centuries ago, the Apostle Paul described this world that we live in as an evil world. Well, fast forward to this present time the evil has greatly increased.
Right before Jesus was about to be crucified he said something that stunned his opposer. He said that His kingdom is not of this world. Through Jesus we can live in this world, but not be of this world.
This may be difficult for some to understand. To most Christians, Jesus’ death is synonymous with eternal life. While this is true and is definitely vitally important, the word salvation means more than eternal life.
The Greek word for salvation is the word sozo. This is a very good word in the Greek language. It means to be healed, to be delivered, to be protected and to be prosperous! Through Jesus’ death we are provided with the ultimate package. That’s His amazing Grace!
Now, here is where it gets tricky. In this world that we live in we don’t see these blessings like we see the evil stuff. That’s why God gave us faith to see and or possess what’s in the unseen world.
It all starts with what we say. Usually, through the vehicle of prayer, we will make our request known to God. Now, this is where the battle starts. The devil will use other people, send visions and put pressure on your emotions to get you to say something contrary to what you have prayed.
You can’t ask the Lord for help to pay off a bill and then when the pressure comes, you pick up the phone and tell your friend, “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”
That causes conflict in the spirit realm. Remember, Proverbs 18:21, let us know that Death and Life is in the power of the tongue.
Notice that scripture didn’t say death and life was in the power of God’s tongue or the devil’s tongue. It’s up to you to continuously say what God’s Word says.
While we are waiting on the blessing to arrive, we should be reminding ourselves what the Bible or Jesus has already said.
What you say is the start of your blessing. Your words have power. Use them for your advantage.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.