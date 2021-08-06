Editors note: This is the fifth column of an eight-part series. Read the first installment here, the second here, the third here and the fourth here.

"Can two walk together, except they be agreed?" (Amos 3:3)

Some dating circles swear by the old saying that “opposites attract.” While that may or may not be true in the dating life, it is certainly a recipe for disaster in the faith life.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

As Christians, Jesus Christ is the Author and Finisher of our faith (Hebrews 12:2). When describing Jesus, John said that the Word became flesh and dwelt among us (John 1:14).

Jesus was and is the Word of God. If we are going to have any success or victory in this life we are going to have to walk in agreement with Him.

One of the ways to walk with the Word or Jesus is we are going to have to say what the Word says. Often when we agree with God, we are simultaneously disagreeing with the world and the devil.

Many centuries ago, the Apostle Paul described this world that we live in as an evil world. Well, fast forward to this present time the evil has greatly increased.

Right before Jesus was about to be crucified he said something that stunned his opposer. He said that His kingdom is not of this world. Through Jesus we can live in this world, but not be of this world.

This may be difficult for some to understand. To most Christians, Jesus’ death is synonymous with eternal life. While this is true and is definitely vitally important, the word salvation means more than eternal life.

The Greek word for salvation is the word sozo. This is a very good word in the Greek language. It means to be healed, to be delivered, to be protected and to be prosperous! Through Jesus’ death we are provided with the ultimate package. That’s His amazing Grace!

Now, here is where it gets tricky. In this world that we live in we don’t see these blessings like we see the evil stuff. That’s why God gave us faith to see and or possess what’s in the unseen world.

It all starts with what we say. Usually, through the vehicle of prayer, we will make our request known to God. Now, this is where the battle starts. The devil will use other people, send visions and put pressure on your emotions to get you to say something contrary to what you have prayed.

You can’t ask the Lord for help to pay off a bill and then when the pressure comes, you pick up the phone and tell your friend, “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

That causes conflict in the spirit realm. Remember, Proverbs 18:21, let us know that Death and Life is in the power of the tongue.

Notice that scripture didn’t say death and life was in the power of God’s tongue or the devil’s tongue. It’s up to you to continuously say what God’s Word says.

While we are waiting on the blessing to arrive, we should be reminding ourselves what the Bible or Jesus has already said.

What you say is the start of your blessing. Your words have power. Use them for your advantage.

