To my dismay, there are many Christians, and of course non-Christians, that scoff and ridicule at the notion of seeing what we say actually come to pass.

When I pray to God, I'm not just slinging words toward the sky. I actually believe that what I pray will come to pass in God's timing. While I'm waiting on "it," I am continuously confessing and thanking God for "it."

I know God heard me the first time, so I'm not thanking Him to remind Him, I'm thanking Him to keep myself focused. This teaching has often been dismissed as hyper-faith or simply some type of new age phenomenon.

Before I go any further, I want to revisit some of the things that we have learned so far. It is vitally important to understand our identity in Christ. Through his death, burial and resurrection, He has opened the way for us to be what the Bible says, “fellow citizens in the household of God.”

We are not here to just exist. We are God’s and He is ours. We are in the God family!

There are certain privileges that come along with such a grand status. Since Christ lives in us the love of God and the faith of God, the fullness of Christ is in us also.

Dear reader, you are one unique individual. It is my desire and wish that the body of Christ comes into the fullness of the knowledge of Jesus. For when you truly discover him you will discover yourself. I have been on this journey for over a decade and it is something that drives me every day.

If you remember, in part three of this series, I likened words to a cargo plane. Whatever you put in the plane, it will deliver the goods to its location.

Whatever words you are putting in your atmosphere, it will eventually happen whether good or bad. For those that find this teaching erroneous or new age they are actually disagreeing with Jesus Christ.

Remember what the Lord said in Mark 11:22: “For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.”

The mighty patriarch, Abraham, is often noted for being the “Father of Faith.” It takes faith to see God’s hand move in our lives. God abundantly blessed Abraham with plenty of material goods, but as the old saying goes, “there are some things that money can’t buy.”

Abram wanted a son, however his wife, Sarai, was barren. In those days, a barren woman was often looked down upon. Nevertheless, God promised him that he would provide him a son through his wife that was 99 years old at the time. When God told Abram this, he actually laughed at God!

God had a plan. The laws of faith do not work when we pray for one thing and then say words that do align with what we prayed. So, God changed Abram’s name to Abraham, which meant father of many nations. He also changed Sarai’s name to Sarah, which meant mother of many nations.

Every time they called each other’s name, they heard that they were the parents of many nations. The miracle always starts with what we say. Of course, what God promised came to pass. They got their son from God.

Your words have power.

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

