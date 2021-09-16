Editors note: This is the seventh column of an eight-part series. Read the first installment here, the second here, the third here, the fourth here, the fifth here and the sixth here.
What kind of miracle do you need from God? Is it physical healing? Financial? Career? Marriage? Children or family? Whatever the case may be, do not fret my friend. Do not be afraid? It isn’t too hard for God.
Miracles often include high pressure situations. Usually a person has exhausted all natural options. The answer needs some type of supernatural phenomena to happen.
I have good news friends! That’s where God lives. He loves it when you turn the problem over to Him!
Your miracle starts with what you are continuously saying. What we fail to understand is that words are not just sound. The Bible says out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks.
Your heart is where your spirit lives. Jesus said, “It is the spirit that quickens; the flesh profits nothing: the words that I speak unto you, they are spirit, and they are life.” — John 6:63.
The Apostle James was the half brother of Jesus. They grew up in the same house together. I’m sure that he could tell us some stories. He gives us a powerful insight on the power of the tongue.
He likens our tongue to the bit that we put in a horse’s mouth and he also likens our tongue to a ship’s helm or rudder. In both cases we see something very small responsible for the direction of something much larger.
Some ships can literally weigh thousands of tons. However, the ship’s rudder may just not even weigh a hundred pounds, but will be the driving force to its destination.
James drives home his point when he says this: Even so the tongue is a little member, and boast great things. Behold, how great a matter a little fire kindleth!" — James 3:5
During the late summer/early fall months my dad would stock up on wooden logs for the winter. We had a fireplace in our kitchen. Whenever we saw dad pull up with a log splitter attached to his truck, we knew what time it was.
Splitting wood on the weekends was not my idea of fun, but I knew that in the winter months we would need the heat. During those cold months I would watch my mom build the fire.
She would use the logs and she would use some coal. Next, she would get these small wooden sticks. They were different from the big, thick logs. They were close in length, but they were much smaller in diameter.
I asked my mom, “what kind of wood is this?” She replied, “kindling.” She went on to explain that kindling is used to just start the fire. She would surround the logs and coal with kindling and it would help the fire to “catch.”
James referred to our tongues as kindling. Your miracle needs a little kindling to get started. Our kindling is our words of faith. So go ahead and declare the promises of God and get your fire going!
Your words have power!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
