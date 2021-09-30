Editors note: This is the final column of an eight-part series. Read the first installment here, the second here, the third here, the fourth here, the fifth here, the sixth here and the seventh here.

Her bank account was $0. Every bit of money she had went to the next doctor that claimed he had the cure. She had a debilitating disease that was only growing worse.

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

Honestly, the procedures that the doctors put her through would be called barbaric or inhumane by today’s standards. It had been a decade and two years since she had any human contact.

Jewish law said that she was “unclean.” There was no going to the marketplace. There were no family gatherings.

This was the plight of a woman in the Bible better known as the “woman with the issue of blood.” It is one of my favorite stories in the Bible. It is a wonderful testimony of the wonderful power of God.

Many of you are familiar with the story. A man by the name of Jairus asked Jesus to come and heal his daughter because she was at the point of death. On the way to Jairus’ house, Jesus abruptly stopped to ask, “Who touched me?”

This seemed like such a strange question because the Bible lets us know that there was a large crowd and they were all touching him. However, Jesus said that he felt power leave his body. Someone had touched him in a different way.

As Jesus turned around, he saw a woman at his feet.

“But the woman fearing and trembling, knowing what was done in her, came and fell down before him, and told him all the truth. And he said unto her, Daughter thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace, and be whole of thy plague.” (Mark 5: 33-34)

This woman had touched Jesus with faith. She was expecting something. This was her last chance. She could be killed if someone recognized her in public.

This was an all or nothing situation. She needed her miracle yesterday!

Remember, your words have power and your miracle always starts with your words.

What would you say if you were in her situation? Why me God? This must be God’s will. If it wasn't for bad luck, I wouldn’t have any luck at all.

Nevertheless, she didn’t say anything like that. Let’s take a closer look at what she said.

For she said: "If I may touch but his clothes, I shall be made whole." (Mark 5: 28)

Another version of the Bible says that she said this continuously. Every time she said it her faith was getting stronger and stronger. Then … boom! She got her miracle.

We should be speaking the blessings and promises of God every morning. This has been a long series, and I believe we all have learned a lot.

As I close, I want to leave you with some declarations to get you started in this area of speaking God’s Word. Feel free to add what you want as long as it is parallel with the Bible.

• According to 1st Peter 2:24: "My body is healed and getting stronger every day."

• "All of my children shall be taught of the Lord and great shall be the peace of my children." (Isaiah 54:13)

• "I call all of my bills payed and got plenty more left in store. My God shall supply all of my needs". (Philippians 4:19)

Your words have power.

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

