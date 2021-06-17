Editors note: This is the first column of an eight-part series.
Being an active father of five, fatherhood is something that I consider an honor and a privilege. As parents we have the awesome opportunity to help mold and guide the next generation.
Parenting is a tall task that takes a lot of prayer and patience. Honestly, I thought I had parenting figured out until I started raising teens. Let me just say that I have lots to learn!
One of the most exciting times is when that cute little thing that you have been experimenting with begins to respond back. All of my children’s first words were "dada." I used to get so excited, and my wife would jokingly get so irritated.
Anyways, it was a sign of maturity. It was a sign of growing up. The Bible tells us that we must be born again to enter into the kingdom of heaven. We understand that as we call on the name of Jesus to be our Saviour we can become what many call being “born again.”
There is a lot that happens to someone when they make Jesus their Lord. Your sins are forever forgiven. You are now in the family of God. You have access to the kingdom of God.
A sure sign of a baby maturing is when they start speaking the same as in the kingdom of God. The primary governing aspect of the kingdom of God is the Bible. That is what we base our life on.
We must now have our speech in line with, parallel with, or to say the same as the Bible. This may be awkward at first because this world we live in doesn’t always agree with the Bible. It seldom does.
When the world deals you a bad hand it doesn’t do us any good to cry, beg and complain. In fact, we have to look at the situation and find out what God says about your situation in the Bible.
Then we must learn to say what God says. In the beginning you may feel a little awkward. You may even feel a little silly or stupid. You have just got a bad report and you are speaking the opposite.
The bank says you have 30 days or the house becomes their property. However, the Bible says that God will supply all of your needs. That is what we want to think about. That is what we want to say. Why? Because there is power in your words.
God had a small problem when he created the earth. There was nothing for him to do because the land was barren and it was very dark.
In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters. And God said, Let there be light: and there was light. (Genesis 1:1-3)
So we see that God was there. The Spirit was moving. However, nothing happened until God spoke. He literally spoke this world into existence.
I know! I know! You're thinking, but that was God! What does that have to do with me? Great question. Come with me to Genesis 1:26: And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness ...
Let me bring to your attention that the first thing that God ever gave man was image. You and I are created in the image of God. Don’t fight this, but I need you to embrace this. You are in the family of God.
Next look at Genesis 2:7: And the Lord God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.
Now watch this! That last part where it says "man became a living soul" — in the original Hebrew language it reads a little different. It actually says that man became a speaking spirit like God!
That is big time news. There is immense power in your words. What are you speaking? What are you saying? Are you saying what God says? Or, are you saying what you see? It’s your choice. Speak life.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
