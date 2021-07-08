Editors note: This is the third column of an eight-part series. Read the first column here and the second column here.
Many of us think of words as just sounds, but I want you to think of words as a cargo plane. These planes are used for transporting anything from other planes, to cars, to machinery, and even human organs.
Your words will carry whatever you put in them. They can carry doubt, lack and fear or they can carry blessings, increase and healing.
"Pleasant words are as a honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones." (Proverbs 16:24)
A pleasant word is a word that brings comfort and is very agreeable to that person’s way of thinking. Think of the words beach, vacation, gourmet foods — to most, these are very pleasant words.
Perhaps the Bible has the most pleasant words of any publication. Words like healing, reconciliation and prosperity are words that have ministered to us all at one time or another.
As Christians, when we put the Word of God in our hearts, and then release it through our mouths. When we do so, there is a Godly power that is being released.
Look at the last part of Proverbs 16:24. It says that pleasant words are like a honeycomb that promotes healthy bones. Some of the health benefits of a honeycomb are as follows: loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, heart healthy, improves liver function, treats sore throat, natural immune booster, and helps increase energy.
I came across a very interesting study that demonstrated the power of words in a scientific experiment. There were two different flower pots that had bean seeds planted in them.
Each pot was given the same light, water and soil. However from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day one pot was played a speech by Adolf Hitler and the other pot was played a speech by Martin Luther King. Both of these speeches were recordings.
The speech by Hitler focused on the supremacy of the Aryan nation. He taught that all other races were inferior to the Aryan nation. His speech was very negative to other races. In contrast, King’s speech was filled with love and peace. He wanted equal rights for all.
After 15 days, the beans that heard King’s speech had a noticeably higher height than Hitler’s. In conclusion, the evidence suggested that words that instigate hostility and resentment negatively affect plant growth rate.
Friends, let's start today by being more careful with what we say. Let's speak words of encouragement, love and light in the atmosphere. Let’s say what God says! Your words have power.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.