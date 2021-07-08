Editors note: This is the third column of an eight-part series. Read the first column here and the second column here

Many of us think of words as just sounds, but I want you to think of words as a cargo plane. These planes are used for transporting anything from other planes, to cars, to machinery, and even human organs.

Your words will carry whatever you put in them. They can carry doubt, lack and fear or they can carry blessings, increase and healing.

"Pleasant words are as a honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones." (Proverbs 16:24)

A pleasant word is a word that brings comfort and is very agreeable to that person’s way of thinking. Think of the words beach, vacation, gourmet foods — to most, these are very pleasant words.

Perhaps the Bible has the most pleasant words of any publication. Words like healing, reconciliation and prosperity are words that have ministered to us all at one time or another.

As Christians, when we put the Word of God in our hearts, and then release it through our mouths. When we do so, there is a Godly power that is being released.

Look at the last part of Proverbs 16:24. It says that pleasant words are like a honeycomb that promotes healthy bones. Some of the health benefits of a honeycomb are as follows: loaded with vitamins and antioxidants, heart healthy, improves liver function, treats sore throat, natural immune booster, and helps increase energy.

I came across a very interesting study that demonstrated the power of words in a scientific experiment. There were two different flower pots that had bean seeds planted in them.

Each pot was given the same light, water and soil. However from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day one pot was played a speech by Adolf Hitler and the other pot was played a speech by Martin Luther King. Both of these speeches were recordings.

The speech by Hitler focused on the supremacy of the Aryan nation. He taught that all other races were inferior to the Aryan nation. His speech was very negative to other races. In contrast, King’s speech was filled with love and peace. He wanted equal rights for all.

After 15 days, the beans that heard King’s speech had a noticeably higher height than Hitler’s. In conclusion, the evidence suggested that words that instigate hostility and resentment negatively affect plant growth rate.

Friends, let's start today by being more careful with what we say. Let's speak words of encouragement, love and light in the atmosphere. Let’s say what God says! Your words have power.

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

