Editors note: This is the second column of an eight-part series. Read the first column here.
Drawing from two truths that we learned in part one, the first thing that God ever gave man is his image. That is important. Knowing who you are is very important as a Christian.
You don’t have the image of an angel or any other heavenly being. God looked in the mirror and created you.
Next, to understand that the Bible says that you are a “speaking spirit like God.” Let’s not confuse what I’m saying with New Age philosophy.
They say that we are all Gods just like the Creator. I’m not saying that at all. I’m saying that you and I are in the God family. He is the Creator — we are His creation.
We are not on His level as far as being the Supreme God. However, we are in His family. We are not some little accidents. We are not just here taking up space. We are His beloved offspring.
Jesus is forever the Son of the most high God, but hold on ... I’m a son of God also. There are certain powers and privileges that we do have.
The Bible talks a lot about the things that come out of our mouths. Reason being that there is real power in our speech. I heard a Pastor say this and I will never forget it: Your tongue is the only physical part of your body that is connected to your spirit.
Jesus tells us that "out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaks" (Matthew 12:34). Your heart is where your spirit is located.
"A wholesome tongue is a tree of life: but perverse therein is a breach in the spirit" (Proverbs 15:4).
This verse tells us a lot about our words. The word wholesome means promoting health or well-being of mind or spirit. The Holy Spirit compares healthy, positive words to a tree that is alive.
When a tree is full of life it appears to be strong. It stands tall and it usually assists other creatures with life also. Conversely a dead tree usually is not standing tall. It appears to look weak and it probably won’t stand erect very long.
Now, let’s examine the second part of this verse. Perverse means to turn away from what is right or good. What would be right or correct speech? Is the Bible meaning correct grammar?
Wholesome or correct speech would be simply what God has already said. It is absolutely vital that we say what God says concerning every aspect of our life.
Have you ever heard of a breech baby? A breech baby is a baby that is prepared to come out of the womb feet first instead of headfirst. This may cause several health complications to the mother and child.
When contrary words to the Bible are spoken there is a conflict in the spirit realm. The desired result is often hindered.
You may be behind on something, but God said you will be the head and not the tail. You may be experiencing insufficiency in your bank account, but God said that He would supply all of your needs.
You may be experiencing confusion in a certain area, but God said we have the mind of Christ. In the middle of the challenge it is important to say what God says. This is the foundation of faith.
I warned the readers that this teaching can seem awkward at first. Many of us have not realized that what we have in our life is directly connected to what we have been saying and believing.
Your words have power. We must use that power for our good and not our bad. Say what God says!
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
