Some people think that the words "hate" and God should never be in the same sentence. However, the bible lets us know in Proverbs 6:17 that God hates pride.
Pride is the direct opposite of humility. Humility gives God all of the credit, praise and glory. Pride tends to give “self” the recognition and glory. A prideful heart doesn’t consult God. God is often omitted from the plan.
The bible lets us know that GOD resists the proud (1 Peter 5:5)! We know that God’s love is an everlasting love. There is nothing that can separate us from his love. However, God will resist anyone that is yielding to the spirit of pride.
In other words, that person will only be operating in their own power and reason. In contrast, a person that is keeping their feet on the ground and staying humble will have available to them the mighty grace of God to help in the time of need.
The spirit of 'I' is the spirit of pride
When God created the angels of heaven they were some of the most beautiful creatures that were ever created. However, there was one that was far more beautiful than the rest.
His name was Lucifer. Lucifer was known for having two special gifts. Lucifer was extremely beautiful and he possessed the gift of music.
I want you to see how the Bible describes Lucifer. One thing that jumps out to me is that his robe was made out of every precious stone (bling, bling!).
"Thou hast been in Eden the garden of God; every precious stone was thy covering, the sardius, topaz, and the diamond, the berly, the onyx, and the jasper, sapphire, the emerald, and the carbuncle, and the gold: the workmanship of thy tabrets and of thy pipes was prepared in thee in the day that thou wast created" (Ezekiel 28:13).
Lucifer was often told by the other angels how beautiful he looked. His musical performances were absolutely breathtaking. The Bible warns us not to think of ourselves more highly than we ought (Romans 12:3).
Lucifer began to look at himself and his accomplishments. He forgot that he was the creation and not the creator. Pride gripped his mind. He began a campaign to overthrow the throne of almighty God.
He convinced a third of the angelic forces to come to his side. Nevertheless, his plan failed miserably. God cast Lucifer and his following out of heaven and condemned all of them to the depths of hell. Lucifer became Satan. The angels became demons.
I want to leave you with the last words that Lucifer spoke before getting kicked out of heaven: “I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: ... I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: (14) I will ascend above the heights of the clouds ; I will be like the most High” (Isaiah 14:13-14).
Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.