One of the biggest blessings of my life is that I am a proud understudy of Pastor Leslie Wayne Whitlock of First Corinthian Baptist Church of Frankfort. I have watched him over the years, and he has always welcomed me into his ministry.
I believe God sends special people into your life that will love you first and help you get to where you need to be.
Pastor Whitlock is always sharing with me special, spiritual truths. However, there is one phase that he frequently repeats over and over and over. He says, “Son, keep your feet on the ground.”
Pastor Whitlock is one of the most humble human beings that I know. Anytime that anyone praises him, he directs that praise toward God.
Keeping your feet on the ground has evolved to mean a number of things to me — always give God the glory, beware of pride, it is God’s ability not ours, and to always remain humble.
The Apostle Peter gives us some special insight in the area of humility. 1 Peter 5:6 says, “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time.”
God has an agenda for your life, and it ends with you being exalted or promoted.
The truth is everybody wants to be promoted, but will you obtain promotion through God’s way or the world’s way? The bible tells us that the devil is the God of this world and in the world’s system you have to win by selfishness. In the world’s system you will have to lie, cheat, and steal to gain an advantage.
In contrast, in God’s system love and faith are master keys that will cause you to excel in life. To me, being humble means to do what God is telling you to do and doing it with love.
Stay in your lane! Don’t pay attention to the noise. Don’t compare yourself with the next man. God’s way will always be the opposite of what everyone else is doing. Often God’s way may not make sense, but it makes faith or it takes faith.
Finally, 1 Peter 5:6 says you have a due time or season. In life we go through seasons of test and trials. Nevertheless, the saints of old used to tell me that trouble don't last always.
To those that remain of a humble heart, your due season is coming sooner than you think. (I’m preaching myself happy right now!) God is good and he wants to see you blessed!
Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.