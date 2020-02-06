Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

When I was younger, I can remember my mom and grandmother strongly encouraging me to read the Bible. 

I didn’t even know where to start, but Mama said, “Just read the red letters.” So that’s what I did. I told my grandmother and mother that I didn’t understand everything. My grandmother said, “That’s OK, honey. It’s just good to get God’s Word on the inside of you.”  

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. — John 1:1

Years later, as I got involved with a Bible-teaching church, those words that I had read when I was younger began to make sense. The Holy Spirit began to teach me his word. I soon recognized that God and his word were one.

It is impossible to know God apart from his word. The Bible contains God’s thoughts and feelings. If you want to know how God feels about something, just pick up your Bible. According to John 1:1, the Bible is God in print form.

Some men will go to great lengths to connect with God. Some will join certain religious sects. Others will travel to faraway places. However, I simply go to a quiet place, and I pick up my Bible. The Holy Spirit will lead and talk with you through the Holy scriptures. Look at Isaiah 55:8-9.

(8) For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the Lord. (9) For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and my thoughts than your thoughts.

God is telling us that he doesn’t think like we think. He thinks and believes on a higher level. That’s why the subject of faith may sound strange to the non-believer.

When the children of Israel were running from the Egyptians they literally came to the end of the road. They began to panic, and even wish they had never left their slave masters. However, God didn’t panic. He wasn’t pacing the gold streets of heaven wondering how he was going to get his people out of this one. Why? God is all-powerful! His power is limitless, and he thinks on a higher level. He simply just rolled back a whole body of water.  

When we read and receive his Holy word, our thinking will become altered. Our old, natural way of thinking starts to get replaced with God’s way of thinking. We begin to view things with our spiritual eyes. The challenges of this world don’t seem so overwhelming. You will begin to see yourself as the victor instead of the victim.  

Fun fact: The Bible is the most stolen book in the world.

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

