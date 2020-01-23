Anything great doesn’t magically appear out of thin air. Somebody had to see it before it appeared.
In most cases, someone saw it for several years before it came to pass. We must be careful not to confuse vision and sight. Pastor Woody Woodson said that “while sight is a function of the eyes, vision is a function of the heart.”
God has put a vision inside each of us. You were created for a purpose. You are not an accident. You are not a mistake. The truth is God needs you to be walking in your vision. You have an assignment from God.
"Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he." (Proverbs 29:18)
What does a rocking chair, a swing or a merry-go-round all have in common? They all have the ability to move, but they don’t go very far. That’s how it is for people that do not have a vision.
We must not confuse activity for productivity. When God created you, he installed you with a particular set of skills that are unique and ultimately are for the uplifting of his kingdom.
As we spend time with God, the vision that God has for us becomes more clear. We began to see past the natural barriers of life. The impossible doesn’t look so challenging. The foundations of hope and faith are taking place. Vision is born!
"And the Lord answered me, and said, Write the vision, and make it plain upon the tables, that he may run that reads it. (3) For the vision is yet for an appointed time, but at the end it shall speak, and not lie: though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come, it will not tarry." (Habakkuk 2:2-3)
There is a power in writing down the vision that the Lord shows you. Now you have an assignment from God. Keep working on your assignment. Don’t be too eager to share what God is showing you.
The dream killers can’t see what you see. They don’t have the vision.
I believe that 2020 is a year of phenomenal vision. I believe that you are going to be able to see the things of God like never before. In the past, the direction wasn’t always clear.
Confusion seemed to lie at every point. However, as we press into our relationship with our Lord, the vision will lead us into all truth.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.