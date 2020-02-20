Moore, Rev Ron clr.jpg

Rev. Ron Moore Jr. 

The Bible is God's will and faith begins where the will of God is known.

The Word of God is very synonymous with the will of God. So many times, we as Christians, struggle to receive from God because we are not certain of God’s will. 

When this is the case, the devil can easily come and talk us out of the blessings that God has for us. In contrast, when we see the good blessings that the Lord has for us, it causes us to have a lively hope in this present, evil world. 

The Apostle Peter calls these blessings “exceeding great and precious promises” (2 Peter 1:4).  

When we discover a promise in the word of God we must realize that God is talking to us.  The more we hear the promise, meditate the promise and then speak the promise, something magnificent begins to happen. 

We will start to believe that what God said is true even though it may not look like it. F.F. Bosworth said that “faith begins where the will of God is known.” That’s why it is so important to read the Bible for yourself.  

So then faith comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God. (Romans 10:17)

Faith is a very important subject in the Bible. The bible lets us know that without faith we cannot please God (Heb 11:6). 

I look at faith as a spiritual connector. When we plug our appliances into an outlet we receive power to get the job done. In the same way, when we plug into the power of faith through our words and actions, God shows up on our behalf.

Faith doesn’t come by church attendance, wishing or even praying. Faith comes by time invested in God’s word.  

As born again Christians, we were all granted a measure of faith (Romans 12:3). God expects us to be good stewards over the faith he has given us. He expects us to grow our faith by feeding on his word. 

Faith comes when we consistently hear the promises of God. Whether we are reading his word or listening to someone preaching his word or discussing his word with a friend, we must remember that we are growing our faith at the same time.

The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription