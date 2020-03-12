In this series, we are discovering that great and mighty things are happening when we simply open our bibles and read. We must understand that we serve a risen savior, and because he is still alive, his word is alive as well.
That truth makes the Bible a very relevant book for today. God’s wisdom that is found in his word is a priceless treasure that will help you avoid the pitfalls of life.
"My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me," (John 10:27).
Some people think it’s strange that someone says they heard the voice of God. However, I don’t think it’s strange at all. God has great love for his children. He desires to talk with us. Remember, the Holy Spirit lives in us. He is always talking and leading and guiding and directing and showing and demonstrating.
As we read the Bible, our spirit not only gets stronger, but we begin to be very sensitive to the things of God. The spirit realm doesn’t feel like it is so far away anymore. The voice of God and the leading of the Holy Spirit becomes an everyday occurrence.
The voice of God carries with it something that is very precious. It brings godly direction.
God’s direction is the foundation for success and prosperity in this life.
As long as I can remember we always had a family dog while growing up in South Frankfort. That was just how it was. From the outside some people view pets as just pets. Others view pets as members of the family. We were definitely the latter of the two.
Not soon after my wife and I were married and moved into our first house, my brother brought over a beautiful brindle pitbull. I hadn’t ever had a pit bull before. I was very nervous because of the reputation that precedes this species of canine.
Nevertheless, she was so beautiful. She was just a pup, and my wife was kinda nervous also. I prayed and asked the Lord, "was the dog for us?" At that time we had two small children.
My brother left the dog with us for a couple of days. She got along with the kids and was just a joy to have around the house. There was one problem: God ain’t said nuttin’!
I knew that I couldn’t have any peace if God didn’t ok it. My brother, Julian (God Rest his soul), calls me and says he has someone interested in buying her if I didn’t want the dog. Still. I hadn’t heard nuttin’. I told my brother to go ahead and come get the dog. I wanted her badly.
The next day I was going to my church’s mid week Bible study and I heard the word of the Lord! He said, "she’s yours, she's yours."
I got very excited! My brother was supposed to come that morning to get her, but had not showed up yet. I immediately called him, and told him that I wanted her!
One morning, I was up praying at 4 a.m. My son, Ronnie, woke up a little after. He came into the living room and he laid on the couch. Israel (that was her name) was up with me laying on the floor beside me. Within five minutes, Ronnie had gone back to sleep. Little did I know that my faith was about to be majorly tested!
A few moments later Israel jumped on the couch and straddled Ronnie. She was standing over him ferociously growling. I was terrified! Was she going to eat my sleeping child? If I moved would that escalate the situation? Did I make a mistake?
Then, the voice of the Lord spoke! He said, "she’s yours, she’s tours." That was the same voice that had told me right outside the church. The Lord’s voice immediately made all panic, fear and doubt leave!
As I looked again, she wasn’t in attack mode. She was in protection mode. She was standing over my son and I saw her looking both ways as if she was protecting him from something. Until this day, I don’t know what she heard or saw, but whatever it was, it was not going to get near my son.
God is faithful.
The Rev. Ron Moore Jr. is the associate minister at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Frankfort. Contact him at Revronmoore@gmail.com.
