DYWF top 4.jpg

Pictured, from left, are Third Runner-Up Leah Hibbitts, Distinguished Young Woman of Frankfort 2022 Maggie Richardson, Second Runner-Up Paige Flynn, and First Runner-Up Ella Kays. Other participants receiving awards were Payton Flynn, Keeli Lightfoot, Michaela Cobb, Kylie Adams, Emily Hartley and Portia Witten. (Photo courtesy of David Hargis, Hargis Photography)

The 2022 Distinguished Young Women of Frankfort scholarship program was Aug. 21 at Western Hills High School. Ten local high school seniors competed for cash and college scholarships.

Maggie Richardson was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Frankfort 2022. She will go on to compete in the Distinguished Young Women of Kentucky program in January 2022.

Sponsors for the competition included Whitaker Bank, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, The Hartley Family, Judy Hibbitts, and the Tin Woof Inn.

More than $7,500 in cash scholarships was awarded in the competition.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription