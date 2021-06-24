062521_RiverCityDrumCorp_submitted.jpg

River City Drum Corp will perform at the Grand Theatre at 10 a.m. Tuesday. (Photo submitted)

River City Drum Corp opens the Grand’s Summer Children’s Series on Tuesday. The group has appeared on KET and PBS.

The live performance will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St. Tickets are $5 for an individual. There are four live children’s shows. A season pass is available for $15 for all four shows.

Ed White founded the RCDC 30 years ago to empower Louisville’s black youth through his Pan-African community drum corp. Albert Shumake, an RCDC alum, succeeded White and brings the RCDC to the Grand Theatre for its third visit on Tuesday.

Tickets are available at the Grand ticket office 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by calling 502-352-7469, or at the door the day of the event.

The other three shows will be Madcap Puppets on July 6, Kentucky Shakespeare's “Midsummers Night Dream” on July 20 and Flamenco Louisville on July 27. All shows begin at 10 a.m.

